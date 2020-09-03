Global Solid Masterbatch Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By Colour, By End Use and By Region.

Global Solid Masterbatch Market was valued US$ 21.84 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Increasing demand for plastic, as substitutes for various materials like metal, concrete, and steel for polypropylene pipes and polycarbonate sheets, in construction and luxury goods packaging sectors is driving the growth of solid masterbatch market. Rising use and consumption of polyvinylchloride and chlorinated polyvinylchloride in the application such as wires and cables, pipes, wood polyvinylchloride composites, waterproofing membranes, food, and medicinal packaging is positively impacting on the growth of solid masterbatch market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the Solid Masterbatch Market.

Packaging to dominate the Global Solid Masterbatch Market. Innovation in masterbatch quality and the property has raised the market for packaging. Other end-use applications of masterbatch are wires and cables, pipes, wood PVC composites, waterproofing, aircraft component, automobile component, and medicinal packaging.

An additive segment is most popular among application followed by filler. The color masterbatch is used in plastics for food and beverage packaging applications, appliances, automotive and pharmaceutical packaging. An additive masterbatch offers improved performance of plastic products. Filler masterbatch offers better properties such as stiffness, anti-fibrillation. The black masterbatch is used in building and construction, automotive and consumer appliance industries.

The Asia Pacific is a leading market for solid masterbatch principally because of the demand for bioplastic, lightweight vehicles in the construction and automotive industries. Europe is the second-largest market for solid masterbatch. End-use industries exhibit a high growth in developing nations such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil due to their growing economies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Solid Masterbatch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Scope of the Global Solid Masterbatch Market Report:

Global Solid Masterbatch Market, By Product Type:

• Engineering Plastics Solid Masterbatch

• Mineral Filled Solid Masterbatch

• PET Solid Masterbatch

• Polyolefin Solid Masterbatch

• Polypropylene Solid Masterbatch

• Additives

Global Solid Masterbatch Market, By colour Type:

• Color

• White

• Black

• Additive

• Filler

Global Solid Masterbatch Market, By End Use Type:

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Cosmetics and Aerospace

• Electronics and Electrical

• Construction

• Consumer Products

Global Solid Masterbatch Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in the Global Solid Masterbatch Market:

• POLYONE Corp.

• Clariant AG

• Ampacet Corp

• Schulman

• Techmer

• BASF SE

• Cabot Corp

• FERRO-PLAST S.r.l

• Marval industries Inc.

• RTP Co.

• Uniform Color Co.

• Americhem

• Standridge Color Corp.

• Global Colors Group

