Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Construction Material Type, Techniques, Material, Application and By Region.

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market is projected to reach USD xx Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2019-2026



Plastic tiles, are made with 30% plastic waste and 70% sand. The waste plastic comes in many forms and kinds, have various melting points. These recycled plastic roof tiles will wear longer than metal roofing. The addition of sand to the mix gives these tiles considerable durability and it is environmentally safe and does not emit harmful substances. These tiles do not interfere with the reception of radio waves, television programs and does not attract electricity.

Rising prices of conventional plastics along with the growing concern for the environment sustainability act as some of the key factors driving the overall growth of Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market. Recycling plastics reduces the amount of energy and natural resources required to create virgin plastic. Therefore, shifting focus towards growth and preserving the natural resources is upsurging the demand for recycled plastic tiles across the globe.

In Asia Pacific (APAC) region, mainly China and India among others are focusing on manufacturing, reusing, reprocessing of plastic. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) are two key segments that are profiled under the scope of the Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market report in the material type segment. The rise in infrastructural investments in APAC region together with government policies have resulted in real-estate companies opting for recyclable plastic tiles for environmental sustainability, thereby boosting the overall demand for Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key Highlights:

• Plastic types.

• Recycle plastic types.

• Techniques used in Plastic Tiles manufacturing.

• Plastic tiles benefits.

• Market growth forecast.

• Methods of sorting plastic.

Key Players Analysed in the Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, report:

• Kuzabiashara

• Shayna Ecounified India Pvt. Ltd

• SUEZ Australia

• OCOX Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

• Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

• Foshan Mexytech Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Hemei Decoration Materials Co., Ltd.

• Zhangjiagang Longree Technology Co., Ltd.

• Plasgran Ltd.

• Envisison Plastics

• KW plastics

• Mohawk Industries Incorporated

• Worldwide Recycler Services

• Hahn Plastics

• OOTONE PLASTIC

• Yixing Hualong New Material Lumber Co., Ltd.

• Shandong Buwei Plastic Technology Co., Ltd.

• Haining Fengyue Trading Co., Ltd.

• Beijing Futeng Technology Development Co., Ltd.

• NINGBO WEIMO ARTICLE CO., LTD.

• Ripro Corporation

• APR2 Plast

• Recycling Technologies

• Da Fon Environmental Techology

• Jiangsu Zhongsheng

Key Target Audience:

• Industries to adopt new technology of plastic recycling

• Local plastic manufacturer and recycler

• Government and Other Regulatory Bodies

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket supplier

• Research Institute

• Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive and strategy growth manager

Scope of the Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Report:

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, By Source

• Rigid plastic

• Non-rigid plastic

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, By Construction Materials Type

• Paving bricks

• Floor tiles

• Wall and roof tiles

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, By Technique

• Feedstock or Chemical Recycling

• Hydrogenation

• Glycolysis

• Gasification

• Hydrolysis

• Pyrolysis

• Methanolysis

• Chemical Depolymerisation

• Thermal cracking

• Catalytic cracking and reforming

• Photo degradation

• Ultrasound degradation

• Degradation in microwave reactor

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, By Material

• PET

• PP

• HDPE

• LDPE

• PS

• PVC

• Others (ABS, Nylon, Polycarbonate etc.)

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, By Application

• Industrial Purpose

• Construction

• Decoration purpose

• Government projects

• Others

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

