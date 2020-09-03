Global Smart Rings Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Type of Operating System, Application and Region.

Global Smart Rings Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.10 % during a forecast period.

The smart ring is a powerful analytical tool, which is used to operate different types of smart devices and the application of smartphones and tablets.

In the current market scenario, electronics have transformed the definition of connectivity. Gadgets like smartphones and wearable devices have unlocked new opportunities in real-time connectivity. A variety of smart wearable are available in the market for multiple applications includes health and fitness tracking, online payments, user identification, access control, and information sharing. The smart ring is one of the wearable device, which has gained popularity across the globe.

The increasing popularity of android smartphones, their convenience, and affordability are some of the major factors behind the growth of the global smart rings market. The usage of smart rings is increasing at personal and professional levels are causing to increase in the demand for smart rings. The global smart rings market is analyzed the in-depth analysis of opportunities, challenges, market key trends, market indicators along with the graphical representation of attractiveness analysis as per segments, which will be provided in the report as per the customization

Monitoring Healthcare System is expected to contribute a significant share in the global smart rings market. Increasing health awareness among consumers is one of the major factors driving the demand for smart rings. An extensive range of smart rings is currently available in the global smart rings market, which offers numerous health and wellness features.

Near field communication (NFC) technology is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. This technology is a new addition to the smart ring connectivity. NFC smart rings are used for an array of applications like contactless payments, paying for commutes, metro fares and access control for connected smart homes. Additionally, NFC rings are furnished with the feature of sending distress messages to pre-selected contacts with the service of a mobile application.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global smart rings market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the increase in the adoption of consumer electronic products like wearable devices, tablets, laptops, and smartphones.

Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the innovative and improved design of smart rings. The integration of advanced electronics and the Internet of things (IoT) has relieved the upgradation of existing hardware. In the current platform, the design and development of enhanced smart rings include IOS, Android, Blackberry OS, and Windows are one of the key strategies, which are adopted by the smart ring key players.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding smart ring dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global smart rings market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global smart rings market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Smart Rings Market

Global Smart Rings Market, By Technology

• Bluetooth technology

• NFC technology

Global Smart Rings Market, By Type of Operating System

• Android

• IoS

• Microsoft Windows

Global Smart Rings Market, By Application

• User authentication and access control

• Mobile/contactless payments

• Data transfer

• Monitoring Healthcare System

Global Smart Rings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Smart Rings Market

• McLear Ltd.

• Logbar Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• Moodmetric

• Shanxi Jakcom Technology Ltd.

• Nod Ring

• Ringly Inc.

• Kerv Wearables Ltd

• RHL Vision Technologies Pvt

• Oura

• Mota Group

• Nimb, Inc.

• NFC Ring

• Vinaya Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Rings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Rings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Rings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Rings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Rings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Rings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Rings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Rings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Rings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Rings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Rings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

