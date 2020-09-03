Global Resin Capsules Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Catalyst Type, by Resin Type, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Global Resin Capsules Market was valued US$ 1.02 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach

US$ 1.38 Billion by 2026 from at a CAGR of 4.5%.



Surge in use of resin capsules in construction and mining industry is driving resin capsules market. Resin capsules is benefitted by fast anchorage to the surrounding strata, immediate transfer of high load, resistance from the lateral and horizontal strata movements by full column bonded bolts, provide rigidity and strength, seals dripping holes, wet and elimination of deterioration of hole, remains unaffected by fresh or sea water, mild alkalis, and mild acids, provides resistance to anchoring failure due to vibration or blasting, and are easy to install. These feature of resin capsule has raise the growth rate at faster pace. Shorter shelf life and health hazard are factors restricting the market growth.

Mining segment is leading the resin capsules market while construction segment is about to gain a growth at highest CAGR. Use of resins in explosives is one of the major reasons to fuel the growth of the mining segment in the resin capsules market, as resin bolts are needed to provide strength to anchor steel studs to mine walls or ceilings.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Polyester resin leaded the market in 2016 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast attributed to the high demand from mining and construction industries, owing to their overall robust performance, and in particular, their superior UV resistance feature, which provides longevity and durability to the anchor system.

Geographically, resin capsules market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for resin capsules, followed by the Middle East & Africa and North America. This is due to the increasing investments in construction industry across emerging countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Scope of the Report Global Resin Capsules Market

Global Resin Capsules Market, by Catalyst Type:

• Organic peroxide

• Water-based

• Oil-based

Global Resin Capsules Market, by Resin Type:

• Polyester

• Epoxy

• Acrylic

• Others

Global Resin Capsule Market, by End-use Industry:

• Construction

• Mining

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Resin Capsules Market By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global Resin Capsules Market:

• Sika AG (Switzerland)

• Barnes Group Inc. (U.S.)

• Orica Limited (Australia)

• DYWIDAG-Systems International (Germany)

• Bohle AG (Germany)

• Rawlplug (Poland)

• Sormat OY (Finland)

• Arkema SA (France)

• Fischer Holding GmbH & CO. (Germany)

