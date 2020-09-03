Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product, Application, and Geography

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market was valued US$ 12.17 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market are a filtration device used for removing fine particulate matter from an exhaust gas by means of an electrostatic force. The growth of coal-fired and gas-based power plants coupled with rigorous government regulations mandating the need to keep air pollution within limits in different economies are the factors responsible for the growth of the market.

Rise in environment and health concerns are leading to efforts to reduce pollution content in flue gases. The electrostatic precipitator is used to maintain the amount of permissible ash particles & dangerous gases coming out of flue-gases from coal-fired plants. The emergence of different interchange &renewable energy sources for power plants is a factor to restrain the growth of the market. The industrialization era have significantly contributed to air pollution, especially in urban areas.

The report segment of electrostatic precipitator market based on product, application, and region. In terms of product, the electrostatic precipitator market is classified into dry, wet. On the basis of application, the electrostatic precipitator market is categorized into chemical, metal, power generation, manufacturing, cement and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

On the basis of product, Dry electrostatic precipitator is one of the fastest growing technology segments and is anticipated to witness robust expansion over the forecast period. Dry electronic precipitator market share was valued at US$ XX billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth over XX %.

Based on application, Cement industry was worth 13.25% of global revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness gain at over XX % from 2018 to 2026. Increase in spending on infrastructure development will favor business growth. Exponential growth in industrialization and construction sectors across the world is estimated to contribute significantly to the growth of this segment in next few year. The manufacturing segment, in terms of value, is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global market over the forecast period. U.S. hold more than XX% of North America electrostatic precipitator market share in 2018, and is expected to record a revenue of more than US$ 1 billion by 2026. Europe is the second largest region, in terms of revenue, owing to high demand for pollution control equipment from several major end-use applications.

Key players in the electrostatic precipitator market are GEECO Enercon Pvt. Ltd, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Siemens AG, Clean Tunnel Air International AS, Ducon Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Mechatronics Systems, and Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Scope Electrostatic Precipitator Market

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Product

• Dry

• Wet

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Application

• Chemical

• Metal

• Power Generation

• Manufacturing

• Cement

• Other

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market

• GEECO Enercon Pvt. Ltd

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

• Siemens AG

• Clean Tunnel Air International AS

• Ducon Technologies Inc.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Mechatronics Systems

• Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

• Blacke-Durr GmbH

• Total Air Pollution Control Pvt. Ltd.

• Trion Inc.

• Hamon Corporation

• Thermax Ltd.

• Alstom

• Longking

• FLSmidth

• Tianjie Group

• Sinoma

• BHEL

• Hitachi

• GE

