Global Orange Extract Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Form, Nature, Applications, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Orange Extract Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 821 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing the food and beverage expenditure, nutritional properties help in the nourishment of the skin, medicines and cosmetics are expected to drive the global orange extract market globally. Additionally, consumption of food products, low cost, and easy availability of orange extracts are some other factors in the market. However, the production of orange extracts is a labour-intensive process and also requires a substantial amount of raw materials, which eventually are expected to hamper the market growth at global level.

Based on Segment nature, the organic segment held the largest share of XX% in 2018, owing to extension to the rising consumption of organic products among consumers across the world. A universal health awareness as consumers supports more natural and chemical-free products.

The food and beverage segment is expected to expand at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to increased investigation in the food & beverage. The cosmetic segment is also expected to grow significantly, owing to orange extracts wide custom because of the high nutritional properties.

North American held the largest market share of XX% in 2018, owing to growing utilization of orange extracts in the food and beverage industry and rising product demand in the pharmaceutical sector. The region comprises developing economies such as U.S. and Canada which are among the fast developing for orange extract markets in the regions along with place high terms of orange production globally. Furthermore, technological improvements and innovations in product development techniques are also boosting the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the upcoming period, due to the growing orange extract demand in developing economies, favourable government policies on natural food additives usage, and an increasing number of regional food processing enterprises.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Orange Extract Market: Trends

The major manufacturers are a focus on the production of organic orange extract, because of changing consumer preference towards organic products. Established companies in the global orange extract market are collaborating with other limited players, in order to develop their product offering also are expanding their environmental footprint.

The report covers a recent development in the global market such as Döhler GmbH acquired Tea wolf, which is the US-based establishment produces and distributes ingredients for food, beverage, and nutritional supplement industries.

Scope of the Global Orange Extract Market

Global Orange Extract Market, By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

Global Orange Extract Market, By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Orange Extract Market, By Applications

• Food and Beverages

o Bakery

o Soft Beverages

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceuticals

o Antiseptics

o Anti-inflammatory

o Anti-depressants

• Cosmetics

o Soaps

o Body Lotions

o Creams

Global Orange Extract Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets

• Supermarkets

• Business-To-Business

• E-Commerce

• Specialty Retail

• Others

Global Orange Extract Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Orange Extract Market

• Southern Flavoring Company

• LorAnn Oils

• McCormick & Company Inc

• Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

• Döhler GmbH

• Cook Flavoring Company

• Dongguan Meihe Biotechnology Co.Ltd

• Elan Chemical Company Inc

• Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc

• Bakto Flavors LLC

• Shaanxi Guanjie Bio-technology Co.Ltd

• Lionel Hitchen USA Ltd

• Bio Botanica Inc

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

