Global Organic Pea Protein Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Form Type, Brand, Function, Application, and Region

Global Organic Pea Protein Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Definition:

Pea protein is a powdered concentrated protein substance (aka pea protein isolate) that is produced by grinding dried peas and without starch & fiber contents. Pea protein products are broadly used as clean lean proteins because of their high nutritional value and clean/hygienic production process.

This pea protein is generally used in dairy products such as cheeses and yogurt. Pea proteins are very healthy as they improve blood circulation, boost metabolism and also help in weight management.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/45274

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers & Restraints:

With consumers being more aware of their health, the demand for healthy and low-calorie food has increased and this has motivated the consumption of vegan diets among health-conscious people. As consumer desire for a vegan lifestyle is growing, this drives the organic pea protein market in the future.

There is also an increase in the number of people who select vegetarian food. They are more conscious regarding their diet and select to have considerable protein intake in their daily diet. Source and type of protein have a major impact on consumer preference. Consumers are gradually selecting protein extracted from plants that contain soy protein, rice protein, pea protein, wheat protein, potatoes, and others.

People are also more conscious of what they consume. The popularity of organic pea proteins is increasing with the millennial population. Increasing occurrences of health issues for example obesity, diabetes, and blood pressure are prompting consumers to sustain a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, they are more inclined towards the consumption of dietary supplements made from organic pea protein and functional foods that contain organic pea proteins.

The demand for organic pea protein is also increasing thanks to its many benefits over animal-based proteins like clean label products, natural products, allergies from animal-based products, vegan lifestyle, and ease of digestion.

On the other hand, severe rules and regulations related to the production of organic pea protein and high cost related to organic protein products across the globe are major factors limiting the growth of the global organic pea protein market.

Market Segmentation:

The global organic pea protein market can be segmented into product type, form type, brand, function, application, and region.

Based on the form type, the dry segment is expected to dominate in the global organic pea protein market, because of easy maintenance & storage, ease of use, and high lifespan as compared to inorganic protein products.

In terms of the application segmentation, the dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate in the global organic pea protein market, on account of the high consumption of organic pea protein by individuals as a nutritional supplement across the globe.

Region-wise, in terms of value, the North America region held the largest market share of the organic pea protein market and is expected to dominate the organic pea protein market during the forecast period.

Moreover, in terms of value, Europe has been expected to showcase the fastest growth throughout the forecasted period, thanks to the increasing consumption of natural and organic food ingredients in European countries.

Strategic Development:

Many key protein producers are adopting the partnership strategy to grow their business offerings and footprints around the globe. Various small organic pea protein producers have partnered with medium- and large-level producers to help a larger customer base.

Farbest Brands Company has partnered with Naturz Organics, which is a high-class North American partnership that offers organic ingredients to the largest food & beverage producers of North American and European companies.

Companies also directly manage their entire supply chain networks, beginning from managing seeds, growers, and manufacturing facilities, and also deliver organic traceability and integrity directly from the farm to the ended products. This strategy supports to earn customer trust, which, in turn, improves the customer base.

Recent Development:

In Mar 2019, Ingredion declared the launch of their VITESSENCE Pulse 1803 organic pea protein isolates to meet the demand of the people high protein products. The main aim is to surge the demand for plant-based protein, so as to the demand for plant-based food can be augmented. With this new organic pea, the producer can create a quality product that can be safe and reliable.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Organic Pea Protein Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Organic Pea Protein Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Organic Pea Protein Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Organic Pea Protein Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/45274

Scope of the Global Organic Pea Protein Market

Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Product Type

• Isolates

• Textured

• Concentrates

Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Form Type

• Dry

• Liquid

Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Brand

• Peasipro

• Phyto-Therapy

• Purispea Protein

• Veg-O-Tein Protein

Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Function

• Texturing

• Emulsification

• Gelation

• Stabilization

• Other

Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Application

• Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Meat Extenders & Analogs

• Snacks & Bakery Products

• Other (Confectionery, Meat-based Products, etc.)

Global Organic Pea Protein Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Organic Pea Protein Market

• Zelang Group

• Farbest Brands

• Axiom Foods, Inc.

• AIDP Inc.

• The Green Labs LLC

• Phyto-Therapy Pty Ltd

• The Scoular Company

• World Food Processing, L.L.C

• Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd.

• Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Greenway Organics (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

• Vestkorn

• YT (XI’AN) Biochem Co.

• Puris

• Maxsun Industries, Inc.

• A&B Ingredients

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Organic Pea Protein Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Organic Pea Protein Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Organic Pea Protein Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Organic Pea Protein Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Organic Pea Protein Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Organic Pea Protein Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Organic Pea Protein Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Organic Pea Protein by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Organic Pea Protein Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Organic Pea Protein Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Organic Pea Protein Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Organic Pea Protein Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-organic-pea-protein-market/45274/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com