Global LED Driver and Chipset Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Application, and Region.

Global LED Driver and Chipset Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Continuously increasing demand for energy leading to increasing carbon footprint is promoting the acceptance of energy-saving LED technology. This is driving the demand for LED driver and chipset. The LED technology finds extensive applications in lighting and display solutions. The LED drivers are essential components for augmenting the performance of LED lights. These factors are cooperatively driving the LED driver and chipset market. Furthermore, subsidy obtainable on LED devices by several governments is prompting consumers to replace conventional lighting with LED lighting solutions. This is boosting the LED driver and chipset market considerably.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, high preliminary capital involved for setting up a facility for the production of LED drivers and chipsets may limit their adoption in the future, challenging the growth of this market. The absence of knowledge among consumers about the advantages of LED lighting over traditional lighting solutions is also expected to challenge the growth of the LED driver and chipset market to some extent.

Based on application, the LED drivers and chipsets are used in lighting solutions and for in displays integrated with several electronic devices. The wide demand for devices with displays is increasing an adoption of LED drivers and chipsets in the LED displays segment. Nowadays, displays are in massive demand because of the exponential consumption of mobile phones, television devices, sports arenas, medical devices, and billboards, amongst others.

The displays segment is expected to grow at a massive CAGR of XX % during the forecast period because of the abovementioned factors. Display makers are proactively opting for LEDs as they drastically decrease the maintenance costs and replacement costs, thereby allowing users to use the devices without any hassles or additional costs.

Globally, the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of XX% in the LED drivers and chipsets market, accounting for nearly 49.95 % in 2014 in terms of revenue. This contribution is estimated to climb up to 50% by the end of 2026. The severe fall in LED prices because of rising investments by companies in increased production facilities has resulted in the surge of the LED driver and chipset market in the Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global LED driver and chipset market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global LED driver and chipset market.

Scope of Global LED Driver and Chipset Market

Global LED Driver and Chipset Market, By Application

• Display

o Mobile Phones

o Digital Cameras

o Navigation and Gaming Devices

o Medical Devices

o Computers/Laptop Peripherals

o Others ( Digital Photo Frame, MP3 Players)

• Lighting

o Outdoor Area and Traffic Signals

o Automotive Lightings

o Industrial Lightings

o Commercial and Indoor Lightings

o Others

Global LED Driver and Chipset Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global LED Driver and Chipset Market

• Advanced Analogic Technologies

• Texas Instruments, INC.

• Diodes, INC

• Exar Corp

• Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• Fairchild Semiconductor

• Freescale Semiconductor, INC

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Maxim Integrated Products

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: LED Driver and Chipset Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global LED Driver and Chipset Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global LED Driver and Chipset Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America LED Driver and Chipset Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe LED Driver and Chipset Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific LED Driver and Chipset Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America LED Driver and Chipset Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue LED Driver and Chipset by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global LED Driver and Chipset Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global LED Driver and Chipset Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global LED Driver and Chipset Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

