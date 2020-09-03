Global Pet Food Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application, and Region

Global Pet Food Market was valued US$ 81.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The global pet food market is driven by factors such as the growing trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and better awareness about pet health. Furthermore, the rise in ownership of pets in developing nations and an increase in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for market players. However, growing concerns about pet obesity and pet food recalls by companies hinder the growth of the global market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the pet food market.

The report is majorly segmented into product, animal type, application, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, dry products dominated Europe in terms of volume and the segment is expected to continue its leading band through the forecast period. Dry food products are mainly directed for young animals in arrears to their high nutritional value. Key factors fueling demand for dry products include handling convenience, lower generation of waste, and longer storage.

The snacks segment is expected to witness enough growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding nutrition required for domestic animals has shifted owner preference from snacks and treats toward nutritional products.

In 2018, Europe plays important roles in the pet food market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. The growth in this region can be credited to a strong presence of major industry participants along with a high number of pet population. Growing demand for premium pet foods is projected to drive the industry growth in the region. On the other hand, emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Russia, etc., are anticipated to witness growth in pet food demand throughout the forecast period. The key reason expected to generate high demand for the pet food market is the rising number of nuclear families who are the major buyers of pets because of security reasons and need for companion.

According to 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), XX% of the U.S households own a pet. The expenditure on pets in the economy increased from 41.2% in 2007 to 69.4% in 2017.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Pet Food Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Pet Food Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Pet Food Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Pet Food Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of Global Pet Food Market:

Global Pet Food Market, By Product:

• Dry Pet Foods

• Wet Pet Foods

• Veterinary Diets

• Treats/Snacks

• Organic Product

Global Pet Food Market, By Animal Type:

• Dogs

• Cats

• Birds

• Others

Global Pet Food Market, By Ingredient Type:

• Animal-derived

• Plant-derived

• Cereals & Cereal Derivatives

• Others

Global Pet Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Specialized Pet Shops

• Internet Sales

• Hypermarkets

• Others

Global Pet Food Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Pet Food Market:

• Mars Inc.

• Colgate Palmolive ( Hill’s Pet Nutrition)

• Uni-Charm Corp.

• Nutriara Alimentos Ltd.

• InVivo NSA

• Yamahisa Pet Care

• Debifu Pet Products Co. Ltd

• Heristo AG

• Deuerer

• Wellpet

• J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)

• Merrick Pet Care

• Sunshine Mills

• Ainsworth Pet Nutrition

• Nestle Purina Pet Care.

• Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc.

• ADM

• Cargill

• Ingredion

• Sun Opta

• Dow DuPont

• Darling Ingredients

• Kemin

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Big Heart Pet Brands

• Diamond Pet Foods

• Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

