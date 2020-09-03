Global Gan Semiconductor Devices Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027 – by Mode, by Loops and Region.

Global Gan semiconductor devices market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 8.18 Bn.

GaN devices take power-switching into performance regions beyond what existing and even foreseeable MOSFET-based designs are able to offer. However, the speed and capabilities of these GaN devices means that even more attention and sophistication is needed to properly manage their turn-on/off characteristics with respect to gate drive, voltage and current slew rate, current levels, noise sources and coupling, layout considerations and many other factors.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global Gan Semiconductor Devices Market. There by providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. The market is segmented into By Modes, By Loops, and Region. Depletion held the largest market share of XX.6% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.3% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027

Depletion Mode is dominating the segment because of its unique features and mechanism. The depletion mode devices brings a cost benefit for manufacturers in terms of production, although presenting a limited amount of applications and gate-driver challenges in order to have a safe operation. While LV Si MOSFET are also adopted by many industries because of its packaging and material used. Most known applications include current-fed converters and converters with short-circuit protection schemes integrated. Cascode GaN carry the benefit of normally-off devices with a higher threshold voltage. On the other hand, the devices present reverse recovery due to the LV Si MOSFET and higher on-resistance and internal parasitics compared with other GaN technologies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Gan Semiconductor Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis.

Global Gan Semiconductor Devices Market is segmented By Mode, By Loop and region. By Mode marked is segmented as Depletion and Cascade. Depletion mode offers features off negative applied voltage to provide margin between turn off voltage and threshold voltage. Depletion mode normally-off GaNs present the lowest gate charge and on-resistance compared with the aforementioned GaNs, while having the lowest threshold voltage. By Loops Signals and Power. The signal loop or gate driver loop is the circuit that drives the GaN devices. The transition speed of the device is directly related to the and the voltage levels applied at the gate/source terminals. The applied voltage controls the turn-on slew rate GaN device. If the gate resistor is too small, the applied voltage is high, and ringing between drain-source it results in overvoltage.

Global Gan Semiconductor Devices Market : Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Gan semiconductor devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. APAC held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Asia Pacific is the dominant market with the highest projected growth rate of XX% over the coming period, thanks to the growing infrastructure development in the region. North America, India and Japan are the leading contributor in the regional market growth. China held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 in terms of valve production, also the leader in the overall industrial remote control industry. APAC was the major consumption market in the world, which acquired about XX.X% of the overall consumption volume in 2019.Moreover, increasing demand of LED and Telecommunication and wireless sector for this market. Increase in the growth of computing, telecommunication, in APAC region.

North America held to 16.33% market share in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. North America is dominating this segments because many automakers introduced improved diesel engines in USA. EV charging and electric vehicle production markets in this region. Moreover increase in the renewable energy generation is huge in this region.

Panasonic, has patented AIGAN layer method for producing an enhanced GaN transistor. Reduction in the size of GaN devices then not only can they be used to replace silicon for better power efficiency but they could also operate at far greater speeds and allow the power of processors to continue to increase.

Currently GaN is heavily used in the small cell, distributed antenna system (DAS), and remote radio head network densification. In future, GaN will be used as a replacement material for 5G network applications such as small cells that require higher frequencies and nominal implementation cost.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Gan Semiconductor devices market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Gan Semiconductor Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Gan Semiconductor Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Gan Semiconductor Devices Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Gan Semiconductor devices market:

Global Gan Semiconductor devices market, by Mode

• Depletion Mode

• Cascode Mode

Global Gan Semiconductor devices market, by Loops

• Signal

• Power

Global Gan Semiconductor devices market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Gan Semiconductor devices market, Major Players:

• H Bosch GmbH (Germany),

• Delphi Automotive PLC (UK),

• Denso Corporation (Japan),

• Continental AG (Germany),

• Federal-Mogul Corporation (US),

• Magneti Marelli (Italy),

• Hyundai KEFICO (South Korea),

• Siemens Deka Inc., (US),

• Ganser CRS AG (Switzerland),

• Eaton Corporation (US)

• Federal Mogul,

• Woodward Co., Eaton

