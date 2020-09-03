Global Poultry Feed Market -: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Animal Type, Feed Type, Ingredient and Region

Global Poultry Feed Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Growing population across the globe is one of the key drivers in the global poultry feed market. Meat production capacity and supply is expected to grow to meet poultry meat demand of the growing population. The consumption of poultry-based products is expected to increase across the globe owing to their low cost and shift of consumer preference. Additionally, an increase in awareness about protein intake in daily diet of individual is expected to increase global per capita meat consumption.

The complete feed is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The complete feed is a quantitative mixture of all dietary ingredients to deliver the specific nutrients requirement. The complete feed system is one of the newest developments to maximize the potential of animal feed resources in a possible way. The complete feed with the usage of fibrous crop residue is a right way to surge the voluntary feed intake, which is expected to increase the animal’s production performance.

In the current global poultry feed market scenario, The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global poultry feed market during the forecast period. Changing lifestyles, growing disposable income, and population growth are expected to boom the Asia-Pacific poultry feed market. Additionally, an increase in government initiatives to raise meat production to meet the growing demand in the region is expected to boost the market growth. Rapid urbanization and growth in disposable income in the region is expected to drive the poultry feed market growth.

Hot climates in a country like Australia, free-range egg farming faces an extra extra set of challenges. Mobile layer units deliver an adaptable solution in hot climates. In Australia, the free-range egg industry is quickly expanding. The expansion has expected to lead farmers to adapt the old layer and broiler houses into free-range systems, and various producers have initiated using mobile housing units.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the global poultry feed market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global poultry feed market. The report also contains PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Poultry Feed Market

Global Poultry Feed Market, By Animal Type

• Layer

• Broiler

• Turkey

• Others

Global Poultry Feed Market, By Feed Type

• Complete Feed

• Concentrates

• Premix

• Others

Global Poultry Feed Market, By Ingredient

• Cereal

• Oilseed Meal

• Oil

• Molasses

• Fish Oil and Fish Meal

• Supplements

• Other

Global Poultry Feed Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Poultry Feed Market

• Cargill Inc.

• Land O’Lakes, Inc.

• Tyson Foods, Inc.

• Kent Nutrition Group, Inc.

• Hi-Pro Feeds, Inc.

• Southern States Cooperative

• Westeon Milling Animal Nutrition

• Zheng Da International Group

• Alltech Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG.

• Miratorg Agribusiness Holding

• Novus International Inc.

• Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

• ADM Animal Nutrition

• Perdue Farms Inc.

• J.D. Heiskell & Co.

• Wen’s Food Group

• Balance Agri-Nutrients Ltd.

• DeKalbs Feeds, Inc.

• Royal DSM N.V.

• New Hope Group

• Forfarmers B.V.

• Charoen Pokphand PLC

• EWOS Group

• Associated British Foods plc.

• De Heus Voeders B.V.

