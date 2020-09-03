Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Source, Application and Geography

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market was valued at US$ 4.15 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.46 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global prebiotic ingredients market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global prebiotic ingredients market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Prebiotic ingredients have various digestive and general health benefits includes the balance of gut microflora, and development in related conditions like abdominal pain, bloating, and constipation.

Increasing consumer interest in useful foods, the rapid advances in science & technology, upsurge in health care costs, aging, and development in interest in attaining wellness through diet are expected to drive the global prebiotic ingredients market. The growing awareness among consumers on health benefits of unbearable prebiotics is driving the global prebiotic ingredients market growth. These prebiotic ingredients are used widely in digestive health products and delivers many benefits connected to immunity, weight management and digestion.

High production costs owing to the extensive and well-controlled trials that are to be preserved for producing prebiotic ingredients is the major challenge to the global prebiotic ingredients market. Unstable factors such as global climatic conditions that upset the production of raw materials includes vegetables, roots, and grains act as a main restraint for the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market.

Human probiotics market is projected to grow at a rate of CAGR nearly about 6.4 % during the forecast period. These are extensively used in numerous food & beverages, inflamed meat items, and dairy & non-dairy products to increase immunity and improve digestive health. Growing disposable income along with growing consumer awareness towards health products are expected to dominate the industry growth. Furthermore, animal feed is also expected to share substantial growth in the global prebiotic ingredients market. These products are highly used in swine, poultry, and ruminant nutrition as they sustenance intestinal morphology and gut balance through the production cycle. They also bid gastrointestinal relief and provisions the daily needs of cats and dogs to aid maintain their active lifestyle, which is expected to boost industry growth.

Food and beverages segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global prebiotic ingredients market. The growth in the market is attributed to the growth as consumers prefer balanced diets and food, which helps to takes care of their appetite and also aids enhance their immunity. Product innovations in terms of flavors and different offerings are expected to present significant opportunities for the growth of applications in the global prebiotic ingredients market. The increasing population of health-conscious consumers who are ready to employ more on functional food products is a prominent factor boosting demand for prebiotic ingredients.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global prebiotic ingredients market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the industrial growth and developments in the food industry, which opened new opportunities for the prebiotic ingredients market in this region. The presence of numerous end-user pharmaceutical companies of prebiotic ingredients designates high requirement for prebiotics ingredients in the Asia Pacific. High preference for functional food and beverages amongst the growing population of developing countries is a supportive factor for prebiotic ingredients market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for natural ingredients based healthy diet is consuming a positive influence on the prebiotic ingredients market in this region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Type

• Oligosaccharides

o Mannan-Oligosaccharide

o Galacto-Oligosaccharide

o Fructo-Oligosaccharide

• Inulin

• Polydextrose

• Others

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Source

• Roots

• Vegetables

• Grains

• Others

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Ingredients

• Lactobacilli

• Bifid bacterium

• Streptococcus

• Bacillus

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Application

• Food and beverages

• Dairy products

• Cereals

• Baked food

• Fermented meat products

• Dry foods

• Others

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By End User

• Human

• Animal

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Dupont

• Cargill

• Nexira

• Nexira

• FrieslandCampina

• Fonterra

• Fonterra

• Ingredion Yakult Pharmaceutical

• Beghin Meiji

• Yakult

• Royal Cosun

• Samyang Genex

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• BASF SE

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Arla Foods

• Tate & Lyle

• Ajinomoto

• Kerry Group

• BENEO GmbH

• Chr. Hansen

• Kemin Industries

• Roquette Feres

