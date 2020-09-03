Global Propolis Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Form, Alcohol content, Application, and Region

Global Propolis Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Propolis is the resinous substance that bees collect from living plants for the construction and adaptation of their nests. It has many beneficial biological activities, therefore, it is broadly used in folk medicine in some countries and is available in several forms, for example, capsules & tablets, creams, sprays, lozenges, and others, as a food supplement, in biopharmaceuticals, and in (bio) cosmetics. It acts as a sealing agent and so keeps the microbial growth within the hive under control. Because of the wide antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, cytotoxic, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects of propolis it’s extensively being used in the personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries. Therefore, the global propolis market is expected to witness important growth in the future. Major producers are understood to include China and Brazil. Apis Flora, Wax Green, MN Propolis, Apiario Polenectar, King’s Gel, and Ponlee are major companies in Brazil and Beijing Baihua Apiculture Technology Development Corp. & Zhifengtang are in China.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

Propolis, also called bee glue, is a resinous substance obtained from honeybees. It contains active organic chemical compounds, such as flavonoids, aromatic acids, amino acids, and essential oils. Propolis is used in the treatment of cancer of the nose and throat, because of its anti-tumoral and anticancer properties. It is useful in restricting the multiplication of cancerous cells and blocking the pathways that cancer cells use to communicate with each other. In addition to this, propolis extract is broadly used in many cosmetic products, like anti-acne soaps & lotions, shampoos, and anti-dandruff conditioners. Surging demand for propolis in the healthcare sector and pharmaceutical sectors is one of the key factors accountable for the high CAGR of the propolis market.

On the other hand, it is known to cause allergies in a small section of the population who are allergic to bee products. Moreover taking medication containing propolis may slow the process of blood clotting and may cause excessive bleeding in some people undergoing surgery. The side-effects of propolis are expected to hamper the growth of the global propolis market in the forecast period. Furthermore, one of the challenges while purchasing propolis is the lack of standardization across available brands. Many brands state they are made from 20% pure propolis, but, this does not inform the consumer of the quality of that 20%. Such a drawback in information transparency might restrain the growth of the propolis market.

Key Market Trends:

Propolis is the New Alternative Income Source for Beekeepers

Besides honey, bees also produce propolis, also known, bee glue by mixing saliva and beeswax with exudate gathered from tree buds, sap flows, or other botanical sources. Propolis is antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory. And is thus used in traditional medicine treating abscesses and healing wounds, because of the demand due to multiple benefits, beekeepers have got an opportunity to produce a unique revenue source, propolis production. For instance, Siirt Beekeepers’ Association from Turkey has set up a project for the production, processing, and marketing of propolis, pollen, and royal jelly to improve the revenue as one kilogram of propolis is sold at TRY 200 (just about USD36).

Market Segmentation:

According to the application segment, the healthcare segment held a significant market share in 2018, and this trend is expected to remain over the estimated period. Factors, like antifungal, antibacterial, and antioxidative nature of propolis will play a noteworthy role in the healthcare segment to maintain its market position. As well, the global propolis market report looks at factors, such as health benefits of consuming propolis, accessibility of propolis dietary food supplements, and rising inclination for online shopping.

Region-wise, major producers are understood to include China and Brazil. Most of Brazil’s propolis production is exported to Japan and this market has grown continuously. Other major producers, consisting of Russia, the US, Spain, Romania, Argentina, and Chile. This study estimates the total annual commercial production of raw propolis at between 1,800 and 2,400 tons per annum.

Furthermore, Propolis was not famous for New Zealand consumers. But, this is changing and the profile and consumption of propolis in New Zealand are on the increase. New Zealand also has a major domestic customer base in its in-bound tourism sector, particularly tourists arriving from Asia and purchasing propolis products in airport stores. The Asian export market for New Zealand propolis products is growing and is dominated by sales to China, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. New Zealand propolis products are also exported to South East Asia (Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore), Europe (UK, Germany, and Eastern Europe) and North America. Demand from markets in Asia for propolis is increasing and forthcoming growth is expected from markets in East Asia including China, Japan, and Korea. East Asian markets are investing in research to better understand the therapeutic benefits of propolis and their research frequently compares New Zealand propolis to propolis sourced from China and Brazil. New Zealand, propolis has some distinctive characteristics in its flavonoids which stand out against propolis sourced from other countries. New Zealand produces insufficient propolis to meet current market demand and imports low-cost propolis from China and Uruguay to meet its manufacturing needs. Normally, New Zealand imports between 20 and 25 tons of propolis from China and a further 10 to 12 tons from Uruguay.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Propolis Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Propolis Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Propolis Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Propolis Market make the report investor’s guide.

