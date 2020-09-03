UV Disinfection Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Reactor Chamber, UV Lamp, and Others), by Application, by End User, and by Geography

UV Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 2.23 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

UV disinfection is the process to inactivate pathogens with use of disinfectants rays. Disinfectants are different from other antimicrobial agents such as antibiotics, they are antimicrobial agents that are applied to the surface of non-living objects to destroy microorganisms. There are three main disinfection methods when dealing with water; chemical, photochemical, and physical. Disinfection of water, wastewater, air, food and beverages, and surfaces are some of the major applications of UV disinfection.

The increasing need for safe drinking water, stringent government regulations pertaining to UV disinfection, increase in awareness toward technologically advanced disinfection solution, and environmentally friendly composition of UV systems are major factors driving the growth of UV disinfection equipment market. However, lack of awareness among end users regarding the benefits of UV disinfection technology over other disinfection technologies is restraining the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• The municipal segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand to treat wastewater and water available in natural resources. Projects such as River Ganga, Five Year Plan of China Government, and Chicago River project are involved in the installation of the UV disinfection equipment would contribute to the growth of UV disinfection market

• Water and wastewater application held the share of over 56 % of UV disinfection market in 2016. An increasing need for safe drinking water and wastewater treatment in the industrial segment drives the growth of the UV disinfection market for the water and wastewater application. The wastewater segment is expected to surpass the water segment between 2017 and 2026. The food and beverages segment, despite a slightly declining growth rate, is expected to witness an uptick with the flourishing food and beverages industry

• Among geographical regions, North America accounted for the largest share of UV disinfection market in 2016. Since, North America is the hub for UV Disinfection equipment market due to hygiene and safety concerns, mainly in food, and healthcare industries it is driving the UV disinfection market. United States accounts for the major share in the growth of UV disinfection market due to supporting government policies, cost efficiency and government initiatives for all citizens, to provide safe drinking water

• UV disinfection market in APAC and Europe is expected to grow at higher CAGR by 2026 owing to the flourishing healthcare industry. Western European Countries to invest over USD 120 Billion in UV disinfection industry by 2019

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market on the basis of component, application, end user, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about UV Disinfection Equipment Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market globally.

Key Players in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market Are:

• Trojan Technologies

• Xylem

• Calgon

• Halma

• Advanced UV

• Atlantic Ultraviolet

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• UV-Technik

• American Ultraviolet

• Atlantium Technologies

• Lumalier

• Ozonia

• Alfaa UV

• Lit Company

• Ceasa

• Ultraaqua

• UV Pure

• Aqualine Ii Water Systems

• Hitech Ultraviolet

• Sita

• Australian Ultra Violet Services

Key Target Audience:

• UV disinfection equipment manufacturers

• UV disinfection component providers

• Consumer electronics manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The Scope of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market:

Research report categorizes the UV Disinfection Equipment Market based on component, application, end user and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the UV Disinfection Equipment Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Component:

• Reactor Chamber

• UV Lamp

• Quartz Sleeve

• Controller Unit

UV Disinfection Equipment Market, by Application:

• Air Disinfection

• Surface Disinfection

• Process Water Disinfection

• Water and Wastewater Disinfection

UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By End User:

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial

• Municipal

UV Disinfection Equipment Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: UV Disinfection Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America UV Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific UV Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America UV Disinfection Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue UV Disinfection Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

