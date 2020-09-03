Global Wireless Infrastructure Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Type, Application and Region.

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The term wireless network infrastructure has used commonly with respect to mobile core and macrocell RAN network infrastructure.

Popularity of 4G, LTE, 5G based high-speed data connectivity and performance across the globe is one of the key drivers in the global wireless infrastructure market. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, technological advancements and enterprise mobility are some of the powerful factors behind the evolution of the global wireless infrastructure market.

Presently, Macrocell RAN segment holds the major market share and is projected to raise expressively during the forecast period. As recent developments like heterogeneous networking RANs is expected to gain popularity. The immigration of wireless carriers to C-RANs due to its fast speeds and low signal interference, which surge the demand for cloud RANs. On the other hand, concerns regarding high R&D expenditure and high investment cost for the production hinders its growth in global wireless infrastructure industry.

The North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global wireless infrastructure market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the increased penetration of LTE and 4G services in developed countries like the U.S. and Canada. The adoption of wireless devices is measured nearly about 95% in the enterprises market in U.S.A. Healthcare sector toward high-speed communications for video streaming surgeries is expected to drive the growth in the wireless infrastructure market.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global wireless infrastructure market. The developing country India holds the largest Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market, which requires significant wireless infrastructure. Additionally, the growing number of mobile internet users in Asia has contributed to the rise in the demand for wireless communication networks.

In the current market scenario, recent trends like Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) and Wear-Your-Own-Device (WYOD are expected to increase the demand for the wireless infrastructure. The BYOD/WYOD empowers employees to bring/wear their personal devices to work and use them to access enterprise data.

Growing global economy and expansions into multiple markets have encouraged enterprises to grow rapidly. For handling larger volumes of data every day, enterprises are moving toward high-speed data solutions, which empowers them to share data across numerous verticals and countries quickly. Additionally, an increase in enterprise mobility, assisting employees to work from anywhere using wireless devices and platforms of their choice has expected an increased need for wireless communication.

The Scope of the Report for Global Wireless Infrastructure Market

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market, By Technology

• Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN)

• Small Cells

• Remote Radio Heads (RRH)

• Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

• Cloud RAN

• Carrier Wi-Fi

• Mobile Core

• Backhaul

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market, By Type

• 2G/3G

• 4G

• 5G

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market, By Application

• Military Use

• Civil Use

Global Wireless Infrastructure Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wireless Infrastructure Market

• Fujitsu

• Adtran, Inc.

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Corning

• Ericsson

• Samsung

• Juniper

• CommScope

• HUBER + SUHNER

• ZTE Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Nokia

