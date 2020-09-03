Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Product Type, System Type, Installation Type, Application, Vertical, and Region

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market was valued USD XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 400.24 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Drivers and Restrains:

Wireless fire detection can be defined as the system that ensures reliable transmission of data compared to the conventional system. These systems are highly suitable for new buildings or renovation, where cable channels are assembled or deployed during the construction phase. Wireless fire detection system offers several benefits such as low maintenance cost, highly economical, flexibility and many more. Apart from this, wireless fire detection systems include a remote key fob that are used for triggering the panic button. These systems communicate wirelessly using cellular technology, so that users can activate the functions of system using a mobile device. The system is mostly installed in the commercial buildings, factory floors and offices.

Fire disaster is one of the threat that harms the lives and property. Wireless fire detection system triggers the alarm at early stage, so that people or lives can be saved. It has been observed that wireless technology has become an important part of modern life. Wireless fire detection systems has several advantages over the traditional wired systems such as these system runs on batteries and is not connected to an electrical power source, which means they can be power efficient.

Higher maintenance cost and low reliability of wireless fire detection as compared to other fire alarms that may restraining market growth at global level.

Manufacturers in the wireless fire detection systems are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers, acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on product type, the sensor/detector segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Several technologies for detecting and sensing fire presence are available in the industry including heat detectors, smoke detectors, multi-sensor detectors and gas detectors. Addition of sensor and detector technologies within a single detector is the latest trend in the industry which results in lowering the costs with greater efficiency. The significant growth in utilities, infrastructure, and facilities is increasing the need for adoption of advanced detectors and sensors globally.

The retrofit installation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The rapid implementation of wireless fire detection is driven by the increasing demand for retrofit installations owing to the cost-effectiveness and the ease involved in installing these systems.

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to hold the largest share in wireless fire detection market owing to the increasing adoption of advanced sensors and detectors in fire detection followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. There will be major growth of the wireless fire detection systems market in Europe owing to the strict government mandates on the installation of fire detectors or fire alarms in European countries such as UK, France, and Germany. Latin America and MEA are anticipated to contribute significantly in the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global wireless fire detection systems market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global wireless fire detection systems market.

Scope of the Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market:

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by Product Type:

• Sensors/Detectors

• Call points,

• Fire alarm panels and modules

• Input/ Output modules

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by Installation Type:

• New installation

• Retrofit installation

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by System Type:

• Wireless systems

• Hybrid systems

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by Application:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by Vertical:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Government

• Manufacturing

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, Major Players:

• Electro Detectors Ltd.

• Zeta Alarms Ltd.

• Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

• Sterling Safety System

• Siemens AG

• Johnson Controls

• HOCHIKI Corporation

• Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

• Argus Security S.r.l.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Tyco International PLC

• Halma Plc

• EMS Security Group Ltd (UK)

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• EuroFyre Ltd

• Detectomat GmbH

