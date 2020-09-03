Global UV light Stabilizers Market : Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by product type, by application and by region.

Global UV stabilizers market size is expected to reach US$ 3.1 Mn in 2018 and US$ XX Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2026.

UV light stabilizers market can be segmented into product type, application, and region. Product type is further divided into UV absorber, hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS), quenchers. On the basis of application market is classified into automotive, adhesives and sealants, agriculture, packaging, building and construction. By region, market can be spread into North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

UV stabilizers provide low cost solutions to applications such as polyurethanes, high-performance thermoplastics, construction and packaging, polymers. Demand for UV stabilizers is increased because of its growth in investors from foreign companies, strong industrial base of packaging, increased production facilities, automotive sectors and increased standard of living. Even after global UV stabilizers having importance in market, its raw material prices and governmental regulations are liming its growth in the market.

Hindered amine light stabilizers are being used in food and non-food packaging, because of increased demand in packaging and automotive industries. So that it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, UV light stabilizers Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Across all these region Asia-Pacific is at leading position and supposed to continue for next few years.

Key players operated in UV light stabilizers market are BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Cytec Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., ALTANA AG, Chemtura Corporation, Addivant, Lycus Ltd and Mayzo, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of UV light stabilizers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding UV light stabilizers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the UV light stabilizers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the UV light stabilizers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of UV light stabilizers Market:

UV light stabilizers market, by product type

• UV absorber

• Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS)

• Quenchers.

UV light stabilizers market, by application

• Automotive

• Adhesives and sealants

• Agriculture

• Packaging

• Building and construction.

UV light stabilizers market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Key players, UV light stabilizers market :

• BASF SE

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Cytec Industries, Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

• ALTANA AG

• Chemtura Corporation

• Addivant

• Lycus Ltd.

• Mayzo Inc.

