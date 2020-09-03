Global Substation Automation and Integration Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Module, Communication, Type, End user, Stage and Region.

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The substations are the incorpoation of key components of the power grid, which enabling resourceful transmission and distribution (T&D) of power from complex sources to the demand centers.

The most projecting driver of substation automation and integration market is the ageing energy infrastructure and growing influence of a smart grid infrastructure. Substation automation and integration market is experiencing the expotential growth because of the the rise in adoption of smart grid infrastructures. Substation Automation and Integration system is used to replace the existing power infrastructures.

The high capital expenditure for installation; this is restraining the installation of digital substations. In addition, several companies are trying to retrofit traditional substations, which necessitates the use of a significant number of sensors. The advancements in technologies in the power industry have led to an increase in the chances of cyberattacks from hostile governments and terrorist groups. This poses a major challenge for the substation automation and integration market.

Based on module, the intelligent electronic device is booming the substation automation and integration market. IED’s are the key components of substation automation market, which contains digital relays, programmable logic controllers, smart meters/digital transducers, load tap changer controller, capacitor bank controller and reclose controller. IED offers huge barrier-less monitoring and control functions across the substation.

The Utility industry is one of the dominating application areas pertaining to substation automation and integration because of the high demand-supply gap in energy in most of the developing and developed industries. Substation automation and integration systems have a hugh scope in the utility sector. Substation automation and integration are used in generating, transmitting, and distributing power. The utility industry include the modernization of grids and installation of smart grids.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global substation automation and integration market. Some of the initiatives, which have been taken up by the Government of India to increase its power and energy sector, which supports the growth of substation automation in the Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Substation Automation and Integration Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Substation Automation and Integration Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Substation Automation and Integration Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Substation Automation and Integration Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Substation Automation and Integration Market

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market, by Module

• IED

• RTU

• BCU

• SCADA

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market, by Communication

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market, by Types

• Transmission

• Distribution

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market, by End user

• Utility

• Industry

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market, by Stage

• Retrofit

• New

Global Substation Automation and Integration Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Substation Automation and Integration Market

• ABB

• A.D.D. Group/Specialized Energy Systems

• ADI Engineering, Inc.

• Advanced Control Systems, Inc.

• Advantech

• AMETEK Power Instruments

• ATEMEX

• Basler Electric Company

• Beckwith Electric Co., Inc.

• Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL Hyderabad)

• Black & Veatch

• Boon Hong Engineering Pte Ltd

• Bosung Power Technology Co. Ltd

• BPL Global/Serveron

• C3-ilex, LLC

• CG Global / ZIV /QEI

• Cisco

• DC Systems

• Dewar Electronics

• DNV GL Labs

• Dongfang Electronics

• Dranetz

• Eaton-Cooper Power Systems

• Eaton Corporation

• Electro Industries/Gaugetech

• Electroswitch Switches & Relays

• Elster Electricity LLC

• EMA Inc.

• Encore Networks, Inc.

• End Run Technologies

• ERLPhase Power Technologies Inc.

• ETA-PCS Switchgear Manufacturing L.L.C

• Evolute

• G&W Electric Company

• GarrettCom

• GE Grid Solutions

• Hirschmann Automation & Controls

• Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

• ICX DAQ Electronics

• Ingelec, Inc.

• Kyland Technology Co., Ltd.

