Global Medical Sensors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Sensor Type (Blood Oxygen Sensors, Motion Sensors, and Others), by Sensor Placement (Wearable Sensors, Strip Sensors, and Others), by Application, and by Geography

Global Medical Sensors Market is expected to grow from USD 13.22 Billion in 2018 to USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapidly rising technological advancements, rise in the advancements of wearable and disease detecting devices, increasing demand for sensors in clinics as well as in the home applications, growing demand for constant patient monitoring and diagnosis, and introduction of implantable sensors for preclinical drug research are the major driving factors for the growth of medical sensors market. However, inadequate reimbursement policies is a key restraining factor for the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• From the application, segment monitoring is expected to lead the application segment of medical sensors market. Increasing deployment of home healthcare-based medical devices has enabled patients with the ability to self-diagnose and monitor long-term illnesses using these products, advancing technology, and increasing need for better monitoring devices, further driving the growth of monitoring application segment

• Medical sensor market for Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors is anticipated to account for the largest share of the overall medical sensors market during the forecast period. Focus on manufacturing portable ECG sensors, which are used in the cardiac treatment and different products, by key market players is the major factor driving the market growth

• However, Biosensors segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR between 2016 and 2026 owing to the rising need of compatible medical devices and rising demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic kit. Portable blood glucose monitors are expected to experience a highest growth rate in this segment

• Among geographical regions, APAC is anticipated to witness higher CAGR during 2017 and 2026. Increasing patients with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, encouraging healthcare reimbursements, and increased awareness among people are the major factors driving the growth of medical sensors market in this region

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Medical Sensors Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Medical Sensors Market on the basis of sensor type, sensor placement, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Medical Sensors Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Medical Sensors Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Medical Sensors Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Medical Sensors Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Medical Sensors Market Are:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Medtronic PLC

• Measurement Specialties, Inc.

• Smiths Medical

• First Sensor AG

• Texas Instruments

• NXP Semiconductor N.V.

Key Target Audience:

• Electronic hardware equipment manufacturers

• Hospitals and medical labs & clinics

• Assembly and packaging vendors

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Global Medical Sensors Market:

Research report categorizes the Medical Sensors Market based on sensor type, sensor placement, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Medical Sensors Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Medical Sensors Market, By Sensor Type:

• Blood Glucose Sensors

• Blood Oxygen Sensors

• Motion Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

• Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Inertial Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Biosensors

Global Medical Sensors Market, by Sensor Placement:

• Wearable Sensors

• Strip Sensors

• Ingestible Sensors

• Implantable Sensors

• Invasive/Non-Invasive Sensors

Global Medical Sensors Market, By Application:

• Monitoring

• Diagnostics

• Imaging Devices

• Therapeutics

• Fitness and Wellness

Global Medical Sensors Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Sensors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Sensors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Sensors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Sensors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Sensors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

