Global Eye Tracking Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Type, Application, Industry Vertical and Geography

Global Eye Tracking Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2130 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Rise in use of Eye Tracking Market technology in the military and aerospace sectors drive the growth of the global Eye Tracking Market. Also, the increase in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals and surge in demand for assistive communication devices, also fuel the growth of the Eye Tracking Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rapid growth of Eye Tracking Market in new applications such as lie-detecting systems, video gaming industry, and cognitive testing, also in aviation industries and R&D in the field of augmented reality, virtual reality, and others are projected to drive the Eye Tracking Market in near future. One basic challenge that arises in eye-tracking technology is the ambiguity in face or retina recognition. Unethical retina recognition can lead to a breach of security which can lead to monetary and identity loss. The growth in automation and rapid acceptance of robotics technology across the industry verticals restrict the Eye Tracking Market growth.

The head-mounted Eye Tracking Market segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to increased degree of freedom for natural head movement offered and increased use in consumer behavior research. The rising demand of mobile Eye Tracking Market from healthcare, and entertainment sector supports the growth of this segment.

The healthcare segment accounted for the highest share in the Eye Tracking Market owing to greater need of assistive communication, and extensive research in human behavior.

North America projected for the largest share in the global Eye Tracking Market. The increasing demand from healthcare and military & aerospace sectors in North America region promotes market growth. The rising applications in video games and virtual reality further support the Eye Tracking Market growth in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, application, industry vertical and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Eye Tracking Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Eye Tracking Market

Global Eye Tracking Market, By Type

• Head-Mounted Eye Tracker

• Remote Eye Tracker

Global Eye Tracking Market, By Application

• Assistive Communication

• Academic Research

• Consumer Behavior Research

• Usability Testing

Global Eye Tracking Market, By Industry Vertical

• Retail

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Military & Aerospace

• Others

Global Eye Tracking Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Eye Tracking Market

• Tobii AB

• LC technologies

• Eyetech Digital Systems

• Ergoneers GmbH

• Smart Eye AB.

• Mirametrix Inc.

• Pupil Labs GmbH

• Seeing Machines

• SR Research Ltd.

• Gazepoint

• Facebook Inc.

• PRS IN VIVO

• Apple Inc.

• Lumen Research Ltd.

