Global Oscilloscope Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Device Type, Probe Type, Industry and Region.

Global oscilloscope market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An oscilloscope is and electronic test device which is used to measure voltage waveform respecting time graphically on its display screen. The voltage waveform can analyze for properties such as frequency, amplitude, time interval, rise time, distortion and others. Modern digital oscilloscope calculates and displays these properties directly on display screen.

Market Dynamics

Surge in the demand of high performance oscilloscope for various applications is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Oscilloscope provides some benefits such as it can measure the amplitude, frequency of the signal and it has ability to accurately reconstruct a signal which ultimately improving the growth of market. Growing requirement of oscilloscopes in electronics test equipment for electronics laboratory, in electronics engineering or testing sector and high adoption of oscilloscopes in the healthcare, sciences, automotive and the telecommunications industry are expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

Nevertheless, high cost of modern digital oscilloscope is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also more complex operation, aliasing, and display performance could hinder the growth of oscilloscope market.

Global Oscilloscope Market: Segmentation Analysis

By device type, digital oscilloscope segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of 5.68% during forecast period. One of the driving factors grabbing the focus of manufacturers to create digital oscilloscope is that modern electronic systems are becoming more simple, flexible and digital in nature. The digital oscilloscope is an essential instrument for anyone manufacturing, repairing and designing electronic equipment. Surge in the adoption of digital oscilloscope in automotive industry to correlate analog data from sensors with serial data from the engine control unit and growing usage of digital oscilloscope by medical researcher to measure brain waves are propelling the growth of oscilloscope market.

Consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare industries are witnessing fastest growth at CAGR of XX%. An oscilloscope is used in various industrial applications such as in engineering, science, automotive, electronics and healthcare industry. It is used by electronic, sound and computer design engineers in their daily work for various equipments in engineering to perform complicated measurements to monitor sound and engine vibrations. Electronic technicians use oscilloscope to repair and service business and household electronics devices such as computers, televisions, and audio video systems to testing of components, equipment and assemblies.

In automotive industry it is used in modern vehicles for many diagnostic situations. It is used by automotive engineers to test fuel injectors or diagnose a car in a no-start condition. Additionally, in healthcare sector it is used in medical measuring instrument. It is used by medical professionals to detect heart irregularities.

Global Oscilloscope Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of 8.93% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the growing consumer electronics industry with large production of oscilloscope across the region.

Surge in the demand of oscilloscope in electronics laboratories, healthcare field and in automotive manufacturing companies in the region is further expected to witness fast growth during forecast period. Electric and hybrid car production units will support oscilloscope manufacturers for more production of the testing instrument.

Global Oscilloscope Market: Key Development

On 28th April 2020, Tektronix announced the new TBS2000B Series of Digital Storage Oscilloscopes which is developed to meet the performance, usability and affordability needs of both engineers and educators.

In July 2019, Tektronix announced the expansion of its scalable DPO70000SX Series Performance Oscilloscope to include new 13 GHz and 16 GHz models. It allows engineers to take advantage of the high sample rate and low noise floor at lower bandwidth levels and more affordable price points.

In Jan 2018, Rohde & Schwarz announced the launch of the new R&S RTC1000 oscilloscope series.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Oscilloscope Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Oscilloscope Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oscilloscope Market make the report investor's guide.

The Scope of Global Oscilloscope Market

Global Oscilloscope Market, By Device Type

• Digital Oscilloscope

• PC Based

• Analog Oscilloscope

Global Oscilloscope Market, By Probe Type

• Passive Oscilloscope Probe

• Active Oscilloscope Probe

• Current Probes

Global Oscilloscope Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• IT & Telecommunication

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Medical and Life Sciences

• Healthcare

• Engineering

• Others

Global Oscilloscope Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Oscilloscope Market, Key Players

• Agilent Technologies Inc

• Teledyne LeCroy Inc

• Danaher Corp

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co

• Keithley Instruments Inc

• GW Instek

• National Instruments

• ZTEC Instruments

• RIGOL Technologies

• Yokogawa Electric

• Fluke Corp

• Tektronix

• Keysight Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Oscilloscope Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Oscilloscope Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Oscilloscope Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Oscilloscope Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Oscilloscope Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Oscilloscope Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Oscilloscope Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Oscilloscope by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Oscilloscope Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Oscilloscope Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Oscilloscope Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Oscilloscope Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-oscilloscope-market/62780/

