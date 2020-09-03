Global Operating Room Integration Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Device Type, Application, End User,and by Geography

Global Operating Room Integration Market was valued US$ 1724.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4190.2 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period.

Rising number of hospitals & investments for operating room equipment and government initiatives are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of operation room equipment & integration market. Growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and improving healthcare infrastructure are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.The rise in economic strength of developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and others and increase in healthcare expenditure are expected to drive the market and create new opportunities during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The audio & video management system from device type segment generated the highest revenue in the global operating room integration market.Integration systems that distribute video in raw, uncompressed format, with no latency, are preferred for surgical imaging, as they deliver the high image quality and transmission speed needed for image-guided surgery.

The surgery application generated the maximum revenue among the other applications in the operating room integration market. ORI reduces congestion, streamlines data across various platforms, and eliminates the need for the surgical staff to navigate around the operating room to perform various tasks like checking for patient information, controlling the lighting, displaying a video, and so on, leading to higher productivity, safety and efficiency while delivering patient care.

North America and Europe held the major share of the global operating room integration systems market in 2017 because of its availability of advanced technologies and health care infrastructure. The integrated operating rooms market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in health care expenditure and increase in number of surgeries are the key factors driving the market in the region. The market in America and Middle East & Africa is also likely to witness strong growth. Increase in awareness about various advanced surgical technologies and procedures fuels market growth in these regions.

This report on the global operating room integration market projected the Americas as the global leader during forecasting period by contributing a market share of around XX%. The US was the largest market in this region. Integration systems have become a standard in most of the hospitals in the US and are being adopted rapidly by medical universities. This region has also been witnessing increased funding that contributed to the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Operating Room Integration market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Operating Room Integration Market

Global Operating Room Integration Market, By Device Type

• Audio & Video Management System

• Display System

• Documentation & Recording System

• Others

Global Operating Room Integration Market, By Application

• Urology

• Surgery

• Neuro

• Others

Global Operating Room Integration Market, By End User

• Hospital

• Clinic

Global Operating Room Integration Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Operating Room Integration Market

• Arthrex,Inc.

• Sklar

• Leica Microsystems

• Sontec Instruments

• Steris Corporation

• SkytronLlc

• Toshiba Medical Systems

• TrumpfGmbh + Co. Kg, Johnson & Johnson

• Stryker Corporation

• Image Stream Medical

• Barco Nv

• Cook Medical

• Eschmann Equipment

• Ge Healthcare

• MaquetGetinge Group

• Mizuho Osi

• Philips Healthcare

• Mediflex

• Karl StorzGmbh& Co. Kg

• Nds Surgical Imaging Llc

• Siemens Healthineers.

