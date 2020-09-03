Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, By End User and By Region

Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market was valued US$ 8.64 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.



Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market is segmented by type, by application, and by region. Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market is segmented into soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy flours and other. Bakery & confectionery, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacements, infant foods, and feed are application segments of soy protein ingredients market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Nutritious value of protein has resulted into growing demand for protein-rich diet, increasing consumer focus on meat alternatives and advancement in ingredient technologies such as microencapsulation are market drivers of the soy protein market. Health benefits offered by soy protein has increased Consumer interest hence has gain popularity. Soy protein helps to prevent heart problems. Soy foods that are made with these ingredients have less amount of saturated fat and are an excellent source of dietary protein this will further boost the demand in a forecast.

Soy protein isolates are holding a major share of the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market. Soy Protein concentrates followed the soy protein isolates by type in soy protein ingredients market. Metal contamination in the soy protein isolates hinders the market to some extent. Soy protein isolates are high in protein, content low in fat, oligosaccharides, and fiber, causing less flatulence due to bacterial fermentation. Viscous nature of isolates is expected to increase their demand among manufacturers of infant formulas and dairy replacement.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Dairy replacement is leading application segment in Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market. Soy milk is a good source of low-fat and plant-based protein. Soy milk is cholesterol-free, has less saturated fat than cow’s milk and lowers the LDL (low-density lipoprotein) in the body. Bakery & confectionery holds the second largest market in soy protein owing to longer shelf life.

North America is the holds major share of soy protein market and will continue its dominate throughout the forecast period. The U.S. contributes a major share in North America region. Europe is the second largest soy protein ingredient market followed by Asia-Pacific. In Asia Pacific region China and India are predicted to gain growth at highest CAGR in soy protein ingredients market owing to awareness among the people about healthy eating habits.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, NOW Foods (NOW Health Group, Inc.), Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, SOTEXPRO SA, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd., Burcon Nutrascience, CHS Inc, Euroduna, Farbest Brands, Food Chem International, Fuji oil, Scoular Company, Foremost Farms, Valio Ltd., MK Group, Agropur MSI, Axiom Foods Incorporation, Amco Proteins, Ag Processing Inc., Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Milk Specialties, Scoular, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean, Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Limited and Devansoy Inc. are key players included in the soy protein ingredients market.

Scope of the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market

Soy Protein Ingredients Market by Product Type:

• Soy Protein Concentrates

• Soy Protein Isolates

• Soy Flours

• Other

Soy Protein Ingredients Market by Application:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Meat Alternatives

• Dairy Replacements

• Functional Food

• Other

Soy Protein Ingredients Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Kerry Group

• E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

• NOW Foods (NOW Health Group, Inc.)

• Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

• SOTEXPRO SA

• Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

• Wilmar International Ltd.

• Burcon Nutrascience

• CHS Inc

• DuPont

• Euroduna

• Farbest Brands

• Food Chem International

• Fuji oil

• Scoular Company

• Foremost Farms

• Valio Ltd.

• DMK Group

• Agropur MSI

• Axiom Foods Incorporation

• Amco Proteins

• Ag Processing Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Doves Farm Foods

• Kraft Foods Group Inc.

• Fonterra

• Shansong Biological

• Solbar

• Charotar Casein

• Milk Specialties

• Scoular

• Arla Foods

• Glanbia

• Dean

• Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.

• Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

• Ag Processing Inc.

• Devansoy Inc.

