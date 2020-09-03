Global Still Drinks Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product Type,Flavors,Distribution Channel,and Region

Global Still Drinks Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



Increasing awareness concerning health issues like obesity, owing to the consumption of carbonated drinks particularly amongst teenagers and young adults is a main driver for growth of the global still drinks market.

Based on application, the fruit juice segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global still drinks market during the forecast period as rapid adoption of fruit juice among consumers across the globe due to growing awareness regarding various benefits of juice such as improve digestion and heart health, instant energy, and nutrient content. On the basis of the distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarkets segment projected to witness the highest growth in the global still drinks market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global still drinks market is witnessing vibrant growth as changing consumer’s preferences towards the non-carbonated drinks across the globe due to increased various health issues such as obesity owing to consumption of carbonated drinks. The rising popularity of energy & sports drinks and functional drinks among the youth population in emerging economies are also projected to fuel the market growth in a positive way. Increased demand for various type of healthy drinks among consumers as rising working population, hectic and busy lifestyle and growth in adoption of bottled water associated with various flavors, which are expected to boost the global still drinks market growth in the forecast period. The growing popularity of ready-to-drink products among consumers across the globe is fuelling the global still drinks market growth in a positive way. However, the threat of substitutes is estimated to hamper the global still drinks market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global still drinks market during the forecast period as increased consumption of sports and energy drinks, fruit juice, and various flavor bottled water among consumers in this region. In addition, growing consciousness regarding health among consumers is also anticipated to fuel the global still drinks market growth in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is projected to generate highest CAGR in the global still drinks market in the near future as high demand for the various types of still drinks among youth population in emerging economies of this region such as India and China. Moreover, rapid urbanization coupled with increasing per capita incomes of consumers in this region is surging the market growth in a positive way.

This report measures the different kinds of global still drinks available in the market currently and commends strategies to fill white spaces in the market. Important end-use segments have been studied in the report to understand which of these would hold the maximum potential in terms of revenue and volume growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Still Drinks Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Still Drinks Market.

Scope of global Still Drinks Market

Global Still Drinks Market, by Product Type

• Fruit Juice

• Bottled Water

• Energy and Sports Drinks

• Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea

• Functional Drinks

• Others

Global Still Drinks Market, by Flavors

• Chocolate

• Mango

• Lemon

• Mint

• Others

Global Still Drinks Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• E-commerce

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Global Still Drinks Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Still Drinks Market

• Nestlé S.A.

• Danone SA

• The Coca-Cola Company

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Bisleri International Pvt Ltd.

• Dabur India Limited

• Asahi Soft Drinks Co. Ltd.

• The Unilever Group

• Calpis Co., Ltd.

• Del Monte Foods, Inc.

• Suntory

• Dr Pepper Snapple

• Red Bull

• POM Wonderful

• Highland Spring

• Innocent Drinks

• Bisleri International

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Still Drinks Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Still Drinks Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Still Drinks Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Still Drinks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Still Drinks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Still Drinks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Still Drinks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Still Drinks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Still Drinks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Still Drinks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Still Drinks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

