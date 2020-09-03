Global Tea Tree Oil Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, End-user, Grade, and Region

Global Tea Tree Oil Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 61.5 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



Some factors that influence the demand for tea tree oil in the global market is because of increasing demand for herbal, natural and organic cosmetics, and personal care products. Tea tree oil is naturally produced from Manuka and Kanuka tea tree and due to which it is widely used as a natural and organic ingredient in products like skin care, hair care, shampoos, perfumes, soaps, and many others. Additionally, factors that are affecting the growth of the tea tree oil market are the rise in the urban population, the increase in the disposable income, and the growing in the awareness about the benefits of the tea tree oil. The tea tree oil is used in the health care sector for the products that are used for the treatment of cold, fungal infection, skin, dental care, and other medicinal purposes.

Nowadays, due to rise in income level, increasing urban population and consumer’s greater emphasis towards health care has enforced the manufacturers to focus more on the quality of raw material or ingredient used in products. Further, the demand for tea tree oil is also increasing in the healthcare industry, as it is widely used in health care products related to skin ointments, cold, dental care, and fungal infection and for many other medicinal purposes. The properties of tea tree oil like antiseptic, antibacterial and antifungal are responsible for increase the use of tea tree oil in personal care and healthcare industry.

Additionally, many scientific studies have been conducted on the tea tree oil benefits and in these studies, they have tried to explain why tea tree oil is a beneficially essential oil. Recently, it was proved that tea tree oil has the ability to fight against skin cancer. In the Journal of Dermatological Sciences, it was published that the tea tree oil has the capability to reduce the cancerous tumors and also helps in boosting immunity. At the same time, the oil, in large quantities has been found toxic for pets. Tea tree oil is absorbed through the skin and can reach livers. Hence, the oil in concentrated quantities can cause several symptoms such as weaknesses, tremors, vomiting, and loss of coordination.

According to the application, the tea tree oil market is segmented into cosmetic & toiletries, therapeutic, and industrial. Out of these, the cosmetic & toiletries segment is expected to have the largest market share due to its applications in the production of different types of cosmetic products, like shampoo & conditioners, skin clearing lotions, face creams, mouthwash, body lotions, cleansing soaps, shower gels, deodorants, and hand wash sanitizers. The tea tree oil features antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties and hence is majorly preferred in its non-diluted form. It is effective against a variety of fungal infections of the scalp, skin, and toenails due to its antifungal properties. It is also a suitable treatment against herpes, cold sores, shingles, and warts owing to its antiviral properties.

In terms of region, North America and Europe are the dominant regions in the market. On account of the rise in demand for natural cosmetic products on account of lesser side-effects and other benefits, in Europe, also boosts the growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific provides immense opportunity for the growth of the global tea tree oil market due to an increase in preference for natural or clean label cosmetic and pharmaceutical products among the customers. These products are natural, chemical-free, and thus involve fewer side-effects. Therefore, there is an increase in the demand for the tea tree products among the consumers in the Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global tea tree oil market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global tea tree oil market.

Scope of Global Tea Tree Oil Market:

Global Tea Tree Oil Market, By Application:

• Cosmetic and Toiletries Application

• Therapeutic Application

• Industrial Application

Global Tea Tree Oil Market, By End User:

• FMCG Manufacturer

• Cosmetic Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

Global Tea Tree Oil Market, By Grade:

• Pharma/Cosmetic Grade

• Therapeutic Grade

Others Global Tea Tree Oil Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• G.R. Davis

• Maria River Plantation

• CassegrainKalara

• Jenbrook

• LvHuan Technology

• Coromandel Mountains

• Fuyang Biotechnology

• Oribi Oils

• Integria Healthcare

• New Zealand Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company Ltd.

• Young Living Essential Oils

• Naturally Australian Tea Tree Oil Pty Ltd.

• NOW Foods

• Natures Remedies

• AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Tea Tree Oil Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Tea Tree Oil Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Tea Tree Oil Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Tea Tree Oil Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Tea Tree Oil Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Tea Tree Oil Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Tea Tree Oil Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Tea Tree Oil by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Tea Tree Oil Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Tea Tree Oil Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Tea Tree Oil Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

