Grain Analysis Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses), by Target Tested (Pathogens and Others), by Technology (Traditional, Rapid), by Component (Instruments and Others), by Application and by Geography

Grain Analysis Market is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2026 from 2.07 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. (detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in report).

Fiber content, ease in digestion, lower cholesterol, weight control and regulation in blood are some of the key attributes of whole grain that has driven the global Grain Analysis Market

Global Grain Analysis Market is segmented into grain types, target tested, technology, end-users, component and geographies. The global grain analysis market on the basis of the type includes cereals, oilseeds, and pulses. Cereals sub-segment had governed the market in 2017 and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as well due to globalization in the grain trade.

On the basis of target tested, Grain Analysis Market segmented into pathogens, pesticides, GMO and mycotoxins where mycotoxins sub-segment dominated global market along with maintaining high growth rate during the forecast period. On basis of technology, rapid technology sub-segment led the market in and is further projected to grow at a high rate with factors like time-saving, cost-saving, higher accuracy and sensitivity boosting overall growth. Among end-use, the food sub-segment had governed the market in 2017 and is projected to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period.

Europe accounted for one of the largest market shares globally for Grain Analysis Market Stringent government regulations regarding food quality and safety standards have boosted demand for grain analysis. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region globally.

Key Highlights:

• Global Grain Analysis Marketanalysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Grain Analysis Market

• Global Grain Analysis Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise).

• Global Grain Analysis Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders

• Global grain Analysis market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Grain Analysis market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Grain Analysis market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Grain Analysis market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Grain Analysis market are as follows:

• SGS SA (Switzerland)

• Bureau Veritas SA (France)

• Intertek Group plc (UK)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

• Waters Corporation (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, importers & exporters, traders, distributors and suppliers of grain testing kits, equipment, reagents, chemicals and other related consumables

• Food manufacturers

• Trade associations and industry bodies

• Grain producers, traders, and distributors

• Food processors

• Grain analysis service providers

• Government and research organizations

• Regulatory bodies such as Food and Drugs Organization, European Food Safety Authority, Food Standards Australia New Zealand and Food Safety Commission of Japan

Scope of the Report:

This research report segments the grain analysis market based on type, target tested, technology, end-use, component and geography:

Grain Analysis Market, By Type:

• Cereals

• Oilseeds

• Pulses

Grain Analysis Market, By Target Tested:

• Pathogens

• Pesticides

• GMOs

• Mycotoxin

• Others

Grain Analysis Market, By Technology:

• Traditional

• Rapid

Grain Analysis Market, By End Use:

• Food

• Feed

Grain Analysis Market, By Component:

• Instruments

• Consumables & reagents

• Reference materials

Grain Analysis Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of the North America Grain Analysis Market

• Breakdown of the Europe Grain Analysis Market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific Grain Analysis Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Grain Analysis Market

• Breakdown of the South America Grain Analysis Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Grain Analysis Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Grain Analysis Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Grain Analysis Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Grain Analysis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Grain Analysis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Grain Analysis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Grain Analysis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Grain Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Grain Analysis Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Grain Analysis Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Grain Analysis Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

