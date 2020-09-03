Global Nanofibers Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Industry Vertical, and by Geography.

Global Nanofibers Market was valued US$ 1.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.90 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 25.92% during the forecast period.

The production method of electro-spinning has been a major driver for the growth of the nanofiber market with most players following this method for production because of it is fairly simple method and efficient in producing nanofibers at decently healthy start-up costs. Another major growth driver for the nanofiber market has been the basic advantages offered by a nanofiber as compared to larger fibers and the ability to produce nanofibers from a versatile range of materials, such as natural polymers, synthetic polymers, semiconductors, carbon-based, and other composite materials.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

These factors have been major drivers for the nanofiber market coupled with increasing R&D activities. However, there are several restraints in the impacting expansion such as higher toxicity, restraints in food & packaging industry. Higher toxicity is expected to hinder the growth of the market. There are regulations in Europe which hinder the use of the product in the food & packaging industry.

Technological innovation is a significant factor that has steered industry growth over the past few years. Because of its enhanced mechanical strength, nanofibers have significant opportunities for companies in high-value sectors including aerospace, automotive, defense, solar energy, and fuel cells. Fabrication of a broad range of products from composite nanoscale fibers is expected to drive innovation in the industry and thus enhancing its penetration in automotive and textiles market.

North America is one of the prominent regions in the nanofiber market which is contributing the highest revenue globally because of an increase in the number of pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Nanofibers with their standout physiochemical and mechanical properties hold a distinctive position in varied pharmaceutical industries and have gained popularity in North American and European countries over the period of time. The high molecular loading capacity of nanofibers are appropriate for biological sensing and drug delivery applications. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the globe because of the increasing demand from chemicals and electrical & electronics, along with the food & beverages industry in this region. Countries namely India, China, and Japan are the leading markets in this region due to the presence of many key players and growing demand from major end-use industries along with a huge government spending on research projects in the field of nanotechnology.

The importance of nanofibers in commercial applications is growing rapidly. Nanofiber manufacturers are investing a significant amount of evolving new production techniques which will further improve the capability of nanofibers. In 2005, Elmarco launched a Nanofiber which is the first technology in the world that enabled the production of nanofibers on a commercial scale.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, service, components, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the nanofibers market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Nanofibers Market

Global Nanofibers Market, By Technology

• Magneto Spinning

• Force Spinning

• Rotary Jet Spinning

• Electro Spinning

• Others

Global Nanofibers Market, By Industry Vertical

• Power

• Healthcare

• Textile

• Water & Air Treatment

• Chemicals

• Others

Global Nanofibers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Nanofibers Market

• DuPont

• Donaldson Company, Inc.

• ELMARCO

• Abalolu Holding Inc.

• NanoTechLabs, Inc.

• KURARAY CO., LTD.

• Clearbridge NanoMedics Pte Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• eSpin Technologies

• ESFIL TEHNO AS

• Toray Industries

• Hollingsworth & Vose

• Tejin Fibers

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nanofibers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nanofibers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nanofibers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nanofibers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nanofibers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nanofibers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nanofibers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nanofibers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nanofibers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nanofibers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nanofibers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

