North America Sports Nutrition Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Distribution Channel, End Users and Geography

North America Sports Nutrition Market was valued US$ 12.18 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Rising people conscious about their health & food. One of the main trends in the U.S. is healthy eating. The U.S consumers are always trying to eat healthy food. People choose restaurants that deliver healthy options on their menu. As well as this, the young population is becoming more health aware. Increasing younger consumer is more worried about their health & diet plans is driving the growth in the North America sports nutrition market. However, the availability of fake products at cheap prices is the key factor for limiting the growth of the North America sports nutrition market.

On the basis of the type segment, the ISO drinks segment is expected to dominate the large market share in the North America sports nutrition market because of innovative product launches, and advertising tactics used by manufacturers.

Country-wise, North America is expected to account for the major market share for sports nutrition products, dominated by the U.S. It has accounted for more than 35% market share for sports nutrition product. The growth in this region can be attributed to high incomes, world-class fitness, and athletics structure.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Sports Nutrition Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Sports Nutrition Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Sports Nutrition Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the North America Sports Nutrition Market make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the major key players in the North America Sports Nutrition market includes The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Yakult, Post Holdings, Inc., Clif Bar & Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A, Glanbia plc, Abbott Nutrition Inc, GNC Holdings, Monster Beverage Corporation and Arla Foods.

Scope of the report for North America Sports Nutrition Market

North America Sports Nutrition Market, By Type

• Protein Powder

• ISO Drink Powder

• Capsule/Tablets

• Supplement Powder

• RTD Protein Drinks

• ISO & Other Sports Drinks

• Carbohydrate Drinks

• Protein Bars

• Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

• Others

North America Sports Nutrition Market, By End Users

• Athletes

• Bodybuilders

• Recreational Users

• Lifestyle Users

North America Sports Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel

• Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

• Small Retail

• Drug & Specialty Stores

• Fitness Institutions

• Online

North America Sports Nutrition Market, By Geography

• U.S

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest of North America

Key Players in North America Sports Nutrition Market

• The Coca Cola Company

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Glanbia. Plc

• Yakult

• Post Holdings, Inc.

• Clif Bar & Company

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Abbott Laboratories

• Nestlé S.A

• Glanbia plc

• Abbott Nutrition Inc

• GNC Holding

• Monster Beverage Corporation

• Arla Foods

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America Sports Nutrition Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America Sports Nutrition Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America Sports Nutrition Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America Sports Nutrition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America Sports Nutrition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America Sports Nutrition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America Sports Nutrition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Sports Nutrition by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America Sports Nutrition Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America Sports Nutrition Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America Sports Nutrition Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

