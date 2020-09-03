Potato Processing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Frozen, Chips & Snack Pellets, Dehydrated), by Distribution Channel (Foodservice and Retail), by Application and by Geography

Potato Processing Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 25.12 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.



(detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in a report). Potato processing has different usage with potato starch being used for application in thickening of sauces and stews, the binding agent in cake mixes, dough, and biscuits have resulted in potato processing being high in demand.

Crushed potatoes are heated to convert their starch to fermentable sugars that are used in the distillation of alcoholic beverages, such as vodka and akvavit. Potato flour is also used in food industry to bind meat mixtures and thicken gravies or soups further forming certain key factors responsible for the growth of Potato Processing Market. Potato Processing Market is segmented by type, applications, distribution channel, and geography. Potato Processing Market on the basis of type is segmented into frozen, chips and snack pallets and dehydrated with the frozen sub-segment dominating market in 2017. It is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to increased consumption of frozen potato products. Based on application, the market has been segmented by snacks, ready-to-cook & prepared meal. Ready-to-cook & prepared meal sub-segment had governed the market in 2016 and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of the distribution channel, foodservice and retail have formed two major segments. Foodservice segment is expected to hold the largest market share with increasing demand for potato products from the number of restaurants on the national and international basis acting as a driver for Potato Processing Market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold the largest market share for Potato Processing Market with factors such as the high growth of potatoes along with cheap labor cost and presence of food processing companies are acting as some of the main drivers for the growth of Potato Processing Market.

Key Highlights:

• Potato Processing Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Potato Processing market.

• Potato Processing Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Potato Processing Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Potato Processing Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Potato Processing Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Potato Processing Market Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Potato Processing Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Potato Processing Market are as follows:

• Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.(U.S.)

• McCain Foods Limited (U.S.)

• The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

• J.R. Simplot Company (U.S.)

• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

• Aviko B.V. (Netherlands).

• J.R. Short Milling Company (U.S.)

• Agristo NV (Belgium)

• Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Idahoan Foods, LLC (U.S.)

Key Target Audience:

• Potato processing manufacturers or processors

• Regulatory and research organizations

• Wholesalers

• Intermediary suppliers

• Dealers

• Suppliers

• Traders

• Retailers

Scope of the report:

This research report segments the Potato Processing Market based on type, distribution channel, application, and geography:

Potato Processing Market, By Type:

• Frozen

• Chips & snack pellets

• Dehydrated

• Others

Potato Processing Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Foodservice

• Retail

Potato Processing Market, By Application:

• Snacks

• Ready-to-cook & prepared meals

• Others

Potato Processing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of the North America Potato Processing Market

• Breakdown of the Europe Potato Processing Market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific Potato Processing Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Potato Processing Market

• Breakdown of the Latin America Potato Processing Market

