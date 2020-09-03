Nutritional Analysis Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Parameter (Vitamin, Mineral and Others), by Product Type (Beverages, Meat & Poultry and Others), by Objective (New product development, Product labeling, Regulatory compliance) and by Geography

Nutritional Analysis Market valued USD 3.40 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX%.

Nutritional analysis in general is referred to analyzing the nutritional content of food. Factors such as rising awareness among people regarding the nutritional content of food, stringent rules and regulations being implemented globally along with advancement in technology have been some of the key factors that have a positive impact on the overall market demand for nutritional analysis globally.

Nutritional analysis market Nutritional Analysis Market has been segmented on the basis of parameter, product type, objective and geography. Based on parameter, the global market has been segmented into vitamins, protein, moisture, fat, dietary fiber, sugar, calories, mineral and cholesterol. Growing awareness together with international policies in accordance with food nutrition has further helped increasing overall demand for nutritional analysis. Based on product type, the global market has been segmented into beverages, baby food, snacks, fruits & vegetables, dressings & condiments, meat & poultry and sauces among others. Considering the objective segment, it is product labeling that held the largest market share among other segments with factors such as growing importance of nutritional labeling across different foods along with labeling guidelines boosting overall growth.

North America held the largest market share for global nutritional analysis market in 2017 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). Stringent government regulations together with growing demand for nutritional labeling in products being used as a marketing strategy by many companies has propelled demand for nutritional analysis nowadays.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Nutritional Analysis Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Nutritional Analysis Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Nutritional Analysis market are as follows:

• SGS S.A. (Switzerland)

• Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg)

• Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

• Merieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.)

• ALS Limited (Australia)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

Key Target Audience:

• Nutrition labeling service providers

• Nutrient testing service providers

• Private labeling companies

• Testing equipment manufacturers and distributors

• Food testing, consulting, auditing, and certifying service providers

• Processed food importers and exporters

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

• Processed food traders, distributors, and suppliers

• Legislative and regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report:

This research report segments the Nutritional analysis market based on

parameter, product type, objective and geography.

Nutritional Analysis Market, By Parameter:

• Vitamin profile

• Mineral profile

• Total dietary fiber

• Proteins

• Fat profile

• Sugar profile

• Calories

• Cholesterol

• Moisture

• Others

Nutritional Analysis Market Size, By Product Type:

• Beverages

• Snacks

• Bakery & confectionery

• Meat & poultry

• Sauces, dressings, and condiments

• Dairy & desserts

• Fruits & vegetables

• Edible fats & oils

• Baby food

• Others

Nutritional Analysis Market, By Objective:

• New product development

• Product labeling

• Regulatory compliance

Nutritional Analysis Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

