Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Source, End-user, Grade, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 3.65 % during a forecast period.

Tangerine essential oil is extracted from the rind or peel of the tangerine fruit by using cold expression process. The Tangerine essential oils are widely used in the food and beverage industry as flavorings, also in bath and beauty products, scenting toiletries, colognes, and perfumes.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Tangerine Essential Oil Market Drivers and Restrains

Increase Demand for tangerine essential oil in the global market is because of the rise in the application of tangerine essential oil in food and beverage products. The leading establishments are launching new product inventions with the most natural forms of tangerine essential oil to gain authority over competition and benefit from multiple developing revenue group opportunities in the tangerine essential oil market. The prevalence of synthetic or adulterated products is a key challenge of Tangerine Essential Oil Market.

The side effects associated with certain tangerine essential oils and substandard skincare products in the market is hampering the growth of the tangerine essential oil market.

Tangerine Essential Oil Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of source, Tangerine Essential Oil Market is bifurcate into the organic and conventional. The organic sub-segment is held dominated by XX% market share in 2018, due to increasing awareness about organic products. Organic Tangerine Essential Oils are use in Aromatherapy, used as flavor enhancer for soft drinks, candy and liqueurs.

On the basis of End-user, the Tangerine Essential Oil Market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy and Cosmetics & Personal Care. The food and beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period, by reasons of Tangerine Essential Oil provides nutritive contents and numerous health benefits associated with the consumption. An increase in demand for energy and health drinks is witnessed in the upcoming, which has led to increased use of essential oils in beverages. Moreover, the number of recreational and lifestyle users has constantly increased in recent years in the market.

Tangerine Essential Oil Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region allergy relieving eye drops market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, Because of increase in consciousness among the consumers regarding health and beauty in U.S and Canada. Asia Pacific had the 27% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, because of the increasing production rate of tangerine essential oil in the region.

The report covers all recent deployment in the global tangerine essential oil market such as doTERRA International LLC had set up a distillery in Bulgaria for dominate their position in Europe. This strategy has helped the company to expand its production capacity for meeting the demand for essential oil for food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, \followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market

By Source

• Organic

• Conventional

By End-user

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Aromatherapy

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Grade

• Food Grade

• Industrial Grade

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets

• Supermarkets

• Specialty Retail

• E-commerce

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Tangerine Essential Oil Market

• NOW Health Group Inc.

• doTERRA International LLC

• Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd

• Symrise AG

• Firmenich S A

• Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd

• Young Living Essential Oils LLC

• Mountain Rose Herbs Inc

• Takasago International Corporation

• Vigon International Inc

• Berje Inc

• Eden Botanicals Inc

• Frutarom Industries Ltd

• The Lebermuth Company Inc

• Ultra International Ltd

