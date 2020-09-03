Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Distribution Channel, Size, Toppings and Geography

Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market was valued US$ 2.31 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A frozen pizza can be stored in refrigerators and consume when it required. Its shelf life is independent upon the method of preparation, which can be nearly about six months to one year. Freezing is one of the most commonly used methods of food conservation as it retains texture, taste, and nutritional value of food for a long time. Increasing disposable income, an upsurge in a standard of living, and a rapid surge in a number of retail chains are boosting the growth in the global frozen pizza market. Growing penetration of social media such as Facebook and other food sites are creating awareness about eating food trends, which is encouraging the global frozen pizza market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Frozen pizza has been always suspicious as less nutritious and is assumed to consist of a high quantity of sodium and preservers, such assumptions are limiting the market growth. Poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas restrain the growth of the Asia Pacific frozen pizza market. Lack of transport and infrastructure is the challenge for the Asia Pacific frozen pizza market. Pizza is Italian origin dish for food, consisting of a flat round base of bread baked with a covering and cheese, normally with added meat, fish, and vegetables. Frozen pizzas are currently perceived as exceptional food products. Fresh and frozen pizza is made by consuming grains that contain gluten. Gluten is a protein that is mostly found in wheat, barley, and some other food products. Rise in the number of people with celiac disease, which is a sickness of the small intestine that results in the incapacity to process the gluten contemporary in foods. Increasing awareness about health-consciousness in public, the demand for gluten-free frozen pizza is increasing the growth in the Asia Pacific frozen market.

Regular thin crust frozen pizzas are expected to hold significant growth in the frozen pizzas market. This growth can be attributed to its compact calories and health association overstuffed and deep-dish frozen pizzas. Growing health consciousness among the consumer is driving regular thin crust frozen pizzas market. India is expected to witness the significant growth in the Asia Pacific frozen pizza market owing to an increase in the working population, a rise in disposable incomes and the adoption of the modern lifestyle of the people. In India, Peoples are an inclination towards following the trend of the western lifestyle is also propelling the growth for frozen pizzas market. In western countries pizza is one of the most popular foods, retailed as fresh or frozen and common fast food item.

The Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The major players operating in the Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market, analyzed in the report are are: Dr. Oetker ,General Mills ,Nestle ,FRoSTA AG,H.J. Heinz ,California Pizza Kitchen ,Connies Pizza ,Atkins Nutritionals ,Conagra Brands, Daiya Foods,McCain Foods Ltd ,BISMI FOODS and VITTO-THE ITALIA.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market

Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market, By Product Type

• Thin Crust Pizza

• Pan Pizza

• Stuffed Crust Pizza

• Others

Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market, By Distribution Channel

• Food Chain Services

• Online retail

• Others

Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market, By Toppings

• Fruits & Vegetable

o Capsicum

o Corn

o Onion

o Mushroom

o Pineapple

o Others

• Meat

o Chicken

o Pepperoni

o Bacon

o Ham

o Others

Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market, By Size

• Regular

• Medium

• Large

Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market, By Geography

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key players in Asia Pacific Frozen Pizza Market

• Dr. Oetker

• General Mills

• Nestle

• FRoSTA AG

• H.J. Heinz

• California Pizza Kitchen

• Connies Pizza

• Atkins Nutritionals

• Conagra Brands

• Daiya Foods

• McCain Foods Ltd

• BISMI FOODS

• VITTO-THE ITALIA

