Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Source, Form, Plant Proteins Ingredients, End-User and Region

Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 123.15 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing the popularity of protein-rich food, consumers regarding individual health, the multifunctional environment of Protein hydrolysates, and ease of integration extensive variety of applications are expected driving growth in the market. However, factors like expensive nature and stringent regulations products are restraints in the protein hydrolysates market.

Based on the product type, the milk protein hydrolysates segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market, because of its wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry. This segment is needed for sports nutrition products including powders and supplements as they aid in muscle growth and weight management is possible to effort the milk protein hydrolysate industry.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue of Sports nutrition & dietary supplements market in 2018. Sports nutrition is rapidly growing emerging economies, which are mainly China and India in terms of both the economy and population. Also, with more start-up and smaller companies in the Asia Pacific region the production of sports nutrition and supplements are increasing with the establishment of new manufacturing facilities.

Dietary supplements are a growing need for microencapsulation within the nutraceuticals industry to ensure the controlled release of ingredients, coupled with maintaining the features is expected to push the supplements manufacturers to use container quantity methods. Developing the popularity of energy-mix powders, among athletes and bodybuilders, the demand for the powdered form of supplements is a high market.

Country-wise, China is expected to be the largest and fastest Asia Pacific market share during the forecast period. China protein hydrolysates market size will mainly be driven by infant nutrition application which expects significant gains at over 8% by 2026. China accounts for more than of the retail market for infant formula. Furthermore, China completely scrapped its one-child policy after 35 years as an active response to the aging population this political move will have a positive impact on infant nutritional product demand. Hence, increasing focus on products and Protein Hydrolysates would drive the Asia pacific market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market

Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Product Type

• Milk Protein Hydrolysates

• Marine Protein Hydrolysates

• Meat Protein Hydrolysates

• Plant Protein Hydrolysates

• Silk Protein Hydrolysates

• Egg Protein Hydrolysates

• Yeast Protein Hydrolysates

• Gelatin

Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Source

• Animals

• Plants

• Microbes

Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Form

• Powder

• Liquid

Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Plant Proteins Ingredients

• Soy Protein Concentrates

• Soy Protein Isolates

• Textured Soy Protein

• Wheat

• Pea

• Canola

• Others

Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market, By End-User

• Infant Nutrition

• Clinical Nutrition

• Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

• Animal Feeds & Nutrition

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others

Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market, By Country

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key players operating in the Asia Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market

• Kerry Inc.

• INGREDIA SA

• Danone Nutricia

• Milk Specialties

• The Tatua Cooperative Dairy Company Ltd

• AMCO Proteins

• Carbery Group

• Glanbia plc

• Fonterra Co-operative Group

• Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

• FrieslandCampina

• Mead Johnson & Company LLC.

• New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

