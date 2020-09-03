Asia Pacific Soybean Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027) – By Source, End product, End Use, and Country

Asia Pacific Soybean Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific Soybean Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of growth in companies expending money into research and development of new and better yield to satisfy the customer demand for different food products. The Asia Pacific Soybean Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the Soybean Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Asia Pacific Soybean Market Drivers and Restrains

The increasing awareness level regarding health and fitness among consumers, especially the young generation is the significant factor fuelling the demand for soybean around the globe. The growing knowledge about medical benefits of soybeans, such as providing cover against cancer, reducing risk of heart diseases, eliminating birth defects, and deceasing menopausal impact, are also supporting the soybean market’s growth significantly during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing uses of soybean in food and influencing the Asia Pacific soybean market positively. The demand for soybean in animal feed is beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, personal care products, and animal feed is projected to increase further making it the key end user of soybean in the near future. According to the report, in 18 January 2019, entire soybean production in the world is 340 million tons in 2017-18 period, and forecasted that production amount will increase to 380 million tons in 2019-20 season.

Their increasing applications in several end-use segments like animal feed is also serving to enhance the demand.

Although the soybean market is presently reporting positive growth and is projected to do perfectly well in the coming years. But, the increasing demand for ready protein ingredient products are likely to surface as a threat to it smooth growth path. Conversely, the increasing investments by key market players in order to produce new products, is expected to open new success streams for them in the near future. Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific Soybean are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Asia Pacific Soybean Market Segmentation Analysis

The two main sources of soybean can be classified into conventional and organic. Of the two, the organic segment is more general by the reasons of increasing preference of consumers for organic stuff sans chemicals and artificial additives that are usually hazardous for health. In forthcoming years, the organic segment will probably expand at a greater CAGR of 9.0 % to become worth US$ XX Bn. The conventional segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of XX % to attain a value of US$ XX Bn.

On the basis of end use, the Asia Pacific soybean market can be segmented into food and beverages, personal care, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, etc. Among all the segment of animal feed accounts for maximum share in revenue at current. According to research analyst, animal feed segment is estimates the share to be around XX % currently. In upcoming years, the animal feed sector is projected expand at a healthy clip. The soy meal segment accounts for the largest share and is followed by the soy oil segment.

In terms of end products, the soybean market segmented into whole, meal, protein, oil, and others namely soybean milk, tofu and fiber. The protein segment of the soybean market can be further sub-segmented into soy protein isolates, concentrates, and hydrolysates. Among all the segment, the soybean meal segment hold the leading share in the market is nearly 71.2%. Based on Country, it is studied across China, Japan, India, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific Soybean Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Asia Pacific Soybean market divided into five country such as China, Japan, India, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific. Among all the country, the China had the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. China (12.2 million metric tons) accounts for nearly XX % of global demand for soybeans and about XX % of the total export market is intended for China.

To fulfill their hunger for soybeans, the Chinese started considering at Brazil and Argentina as their main suppliers. Existence a species of legume, soybean is native to Far East countries like Korea, China, and Japan. However it grows best between Jun and September and at 25°C. India (10.5 million metric tons) is the second largest market in the soybean market and accounted for XX % shares in 2018, because of huge population, developing economies wherein more and more people are picking for healthy food, and increasing awareness about the high protein content of soybean.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Soybean Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Soybean Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Soybean Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Asia Pacific Soybean Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Soybean Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Soybean Market

Soybean Market, by Source

• Organic

• Conventional

Soybean Market, by End Product

• Whole

• Protein

• Oil

• Meal

Soybean Market, by End Use

• Food and Beverages

• Personal Care

• Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal Feed

Soybean Market, by Country

• China

• Japan

• India

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Soybean Market, Major Players

• Kerry Inc.

• Fuji Oil Group

• House Foods Group Inc

• The WhiteWave Foods Company

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

• CHS Inc.

• Cargill Inc

• The Scoular Company

• Archer-Daniels Midland Co.

• Dupont

• Cargrill Incorporated

• Farbest Brand

• CHS Inc.

