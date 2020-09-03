Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Distribution Channel, End Users and Geography

Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The sports drinks include certain macro-nutrients, which play a vital role in hydrating and improving health performance of the consumer.

An increase in the health awareness attached with cumulative number of health clubs and fitness centers are expected to boost global sports nutrition market. Rapid urbanization, growing disposable income with progressively purchasing sports nutrition products are also expected to boost the growth in Asia Pacific sports nutrition market. Additionally, the rise in interest of consumers towards activity and fitness as a self-protective measure to stave off lifestyle diseases is expected to fuel the growth of sports nutrition market in Asia-Pacific.

On the other hand, the high number of cheap counterfeit products shakes sales of reputed companies is expected to limit the growth of Asia Pacific sports nutrition market.

Sports drinks segment is projected to hold large market share in the Asia Pacific sports nutrition market. Rapid urbanization united with growing disposable income is expected to fuel the demand for sports drinks across the globe. Sports drinks are extensively used by athletes to restock the water level in the body .

By country, Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market is segmented into China, India, Japan, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific. Among these, India is projected to witness the significant growth in the Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition market because of the rise in number of adoption of sports nutrition products amongst lifestyle & recreational users. Growth in the disposable income and rapid urbanization are the major factors, which are boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific sports nutrition market.

Some of the prominent key players in Asia-Pacific are concentrating on rise in the demand for their sports drink segments, with the aid of numerous endorsements through popular athletes and celebrities and promotional campaigns.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report for Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market

Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market,By Type

• Protein Powder

• ISO Drink Powder

• Capsule/Tablets

• Supplement Powder

• RTD Protein Drinks

• ISO & Other Sports Drinks

• Carbohydrate Drinks

• Protein Bars

• Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

• Others

Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market,By End Users

• Athletes

• Bodybuilders

• Recreational Users

• Lifestyle Users

Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market ,By Distribution Channel

• Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

• Small Retail

• Drug & Specialty Stores

• Fitness Institutions

• Online

Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market ,By Geography

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key players in Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Clif Bar & Company

• Glanbia plc

• Herbalife Nutrition

• Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

• The Coca Cola Company

• Yalult Honsha Co. Ltd

