Food Waste Management Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Waste Type (Cereals, Dairy Products and Others), by Process (Aerobic Digestion, Anaerobic Digestion), by Application, by End user and by Geography

Food Waste Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Bn by 2026 from 32.12 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.(detailed analysis of growth rate has been provided in the report).

Reduced food loss and waste, recovered food for consumption, recycling of food waste to be used as animal feed, compost, energy generation and increased regulations related to waste management some of the major factors responsible for the growth of Food Waste Management Market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/589

Food Waste Management Market is segmented by waste types, applications, end-users, processes, and geography. The market on the basis of waste type is segmented into cereals, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish & seafood, oilseeds & pulses coffee grounds and tea and processed foods.

Fruits and vegetable sub-segment dominated food waste management market in 2018. On the basis of application, animal feed, and fertilizers, biofuel and power generation formed major segments for food waste management market with animal feed dominating other segments. Primary food producers, food manufacturers, food distributors & suppliers, food service providers, municipalities & households are various end-user segments where municipalities & households sub-segment dominated the market due to more waste from residential areas from day to day basis.

North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is further projected to grow at a higher rate followed by other European countries and the Asia-Pacific region. Rising environmental hazards and regulations regarding proper waste disposal have boosted the growth of Food Waste Management Market.

Key Highlights:

• Food Waste Management Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Food Waste Management market.

• Global Food Waste Management market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Food Waste Management Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Food Waste Management Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Food Waste Management market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Food Waste Management market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. Primary and secondary information is collected and validated to evaluate the trends and forecast the market size during the period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Food Waste Management Market globally.

Some of the major players operating in the Food Waste Management Market are as follows:

• Veolia Environnement (France)

• Waste Management, Inc. (US)

• SUEZ (France)

• FCC Environment (UK)

• Clean Harbors, Inc. (US)

• Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany)

• Limited (UK)

• Stericycle, Inc. (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Retail chains, food service providers, restaurants, and waste producers & collectors

• Food associations and regulatory authorities of several countries

• Food waste management consultants and organizations

• Food waste management service providers

• Research organizations and associations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization, the Food Waste Reduction Alliance, the European Federation of Food Banks, the Food Marketing Institute, the European Food Safety Authority, and the US Department of Agriculture

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/589

Scope of the Report:

This research report segments the Food Waste Management Market based on type, process, application, end-user and geography.

Food Waste Management Market, By Type:

• Cereals

• Dairy products

• Fruits & vegetables

• Meat

• Fish & seafood

• Oilseeds & pulses

• Processed foods

• Coffee grounds & tea

Food Waste Management Market, By Process:

• Aerobic digestion

• Anaerobic digestion

• Incineration/ combustion

• Others

Food Waste Management Market, By Application:

• Animal feed

• Fertilizers

• Biofuel

• Power generation

Food Waste Management Market, By End-User:

• Primary food producers

• Food manufacturers

• Food distributors & suppliers

• Food service providers

• Municipalities & households

Food Waste Management Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of the North America Food Waste Management Market

• Breakdown of the Europe Food Waste Management Market

• Breakdown of the Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Food Waste Management Market

• Breakdown of the South America Food Waste Management Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Food Waste Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Food Waste Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Food Waste Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Food Waste Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Food Waste Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Food Waste Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Food Waste Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Food Waste Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Food Waste Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Food Waste Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Food Waste Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Food Waste Management Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/food-waste-management-market/589/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com