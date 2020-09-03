Functional Ingredients Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 TO 2026) – By Type, Source, Application and Region

Functional Ingredients Market was valued at USD 66.60 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.



The type of food that has well-characterized dietary supplement ingredients to provide nutrition beyond the basic diet is called functional food. The ingredients that are added to this functional food to prevent disease, increase immunity and promote health and fitness are called functional food ingredients. Functional foods are primarily used to reap the physiological benefits and reduce the risk of chronic disease.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing urbanization and growing consumer preference for processed foods are driving the market for specialty food ingredients. However, consumers are aware of the use of food additives that strip products of their nutrients. This has opened the door for consumers who demand safe, quality products with a long shelf life. Consumers believe that the ingredients used to enhance the shelf life of processed foods use artificial ingredients and a high trans-fat content to make the product anti-nutritious. Increasing consumer awareness of the harmful effects of excessive salt consumption. Changing lifestyles and food consumption, combined with growth in the labor force, have increased the demand for processed and ready-to-use food products and should propel market growth over the forecast period. Innovations in R & D in food processing and intensive product use in emerging markets are expected to positively stimulate the Functional Ingredients Market.

Functional Ingredients Market is segmented by type, source, application, and region. The global market for functional food ingredients has been categorized into carotenoids, essential oils, vitamins, minerals, probiotics, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, prebiotics and dietary fiber, hydrocolloids, soy protein, protein, and amino acids. The growing demand for functional foods and beverages around the world is expected to improve growth in the Functional Ingredients Market over the next few years.

Geographically, the North America market is projected to form one of the largest shareholders through 2023. This is because of the increase in consumer spending and increases in the consumption of low-fat and low-calorie content foods. Manufacturers in the US are utilizing an improved approach towards manufacturing processors using a range of products that have nutritional benefits further boosting the Functional Ingredients Market.

The key players in the Functional Ingredients Market include Cargill (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), and Arla Foods (Denmark). Royal Cosun (Netherlands), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), Tate & Lyle (US), Ajinomoto (Japan), Kerry Group (Ireland), BENEO (Germany), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kemin Industries (US), and Roquette Frères (France)

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Functional Ingredients Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Functional Ingredients Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Functional Ingredients Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Functional Ingredients Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Market Key Segment:

Functional Ingredients Market, By Type

• Probiotics

• Proteins & amino acids

• Phytochemical & plant extracts

• Prebiotics

• Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

• Omega-3 fatty acids

• Carotenoids

• Vitamins

• Minerals

Functional Ingredients Market, By Source

• Natural

• Synthetic

Functional Ingredients Market, By Application

• Food

• Beverages

