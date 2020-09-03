Global Algae Protein Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Product Type, Form, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Algae Protein Market was valued at US$ 699.41 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1107.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.78% during a forecast period.

On the basis of type, spirulina segment is expected to propel the global algae protein market growth as it has high nutritional content and increased usage as supplements across the globe. Based on the application, the food products segment is projected to drive the global algae protein market growth as rising concerns regarding health and healthy food among consumers globally. In addition, the growth in vegetarian and vegan population across the globe, which is estimated fuel the demand for algae proteins in food products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growth in demand for plant-based protein alternatives, which is expected to influence the demand for algae proteins in a positive way across the globe. Growing demand for the algae protein in the production of the enzyme as it has amino acids. Global algae protein market is witnessing vibrant growth as increased demand for algae protein form the food & feed industry across the globe owing to it has an extensive fatty acid.

Consumer preference shift toward the meat substitute across the globe, which is expected to fuel the global algae protein market growth in the near future. The rise in ethical and traditional beliefs of consumers regarding using animal-based products also open an opportunity for the growth of the algae protein market. However, expensive procedure and allergic reactions associated with algae are estimated to hamper the global algae protein market growth.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global algae protein market during the forecast period as increased research in the growth of algae and availability of cheaper methods to produce the protein from algae in this region. The Asia Pacific is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global algae protein market during the forecast period. India and China are leading the global algae protein market growth in this region as growing awareness regarding the health benefits of algae protein among consumers coupled with the increased spending power of the middle-class population.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Algae Protein Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Algae Protein Market.

Scope of the Report Algae Protein Market

Global Algae Protein Market, by Product Type

• Spirulina

• Chlorella

• Seaweed

• Others

Global Algae Protein Market, by Form

• Powder Form

• Liquid Form

Global Algae Protein Market, by Source

• Marine Algae

• Fresh Water Algae

Global Algae Protein Market, by Application

• Dietary Supplements

• Food Products

• Animal Feed

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

Global Algae Protein Market, by Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

Global Algae Protein Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Algae Protein Market

• Corbion Biotech, Inc.

• Nutress

• Nutrex Hawaii Inc.

• Cyanotech Corporation

• Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd.

• Earthrise Nutritionals LLC

• Rainbow Light

• Allmicroalgae

• Cyanotech Corporation

• Earthrise Nutritional.

• Energybits

• Heliae Development LLC

• Myanmar Spirulina Factory

• Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG

