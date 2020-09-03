Global Alternative Sweeteners Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, and Geography

Global Alternative Sweeteners Market was valued US$ 4.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Rising health consciousness among people and the rising popularity of healthy and low-calorie foods are some of the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global alternative sweetener market throughout the forecast period. One of the important reasons for the increasing growth of alternative sweeteners market is the mounting growth of various beverages. Beverages are gaining traction both in the developed and developing economies. Rising population coupled with increasing per capita disposable income is expected to fuel the sales of beverages.

Moreover, factors such as increasing women workforce and rising demand of convenience products are expected to be the important factors for increasing demand of beverages which is ultimately expected to fuel the overall growth of alternative sweeteners market. High-calorie sugar products are being rapidly replaced by alternative sweeteners in the food & beverage industry for preparing juice, carbonated drinks, frozen food, cereals, and whipped creams. Moreover, strict government norms related to sweeteners that consist of specific chemicals and ingredients can hamper the market demand. The Global Alternative Sweeteners Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand all the insights & outsights of emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & country level.

The global alternative sweeteners market based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the global alternative sweeteners market is classified into high fructose syrup, a high-intensity sweetener, and low-intensity sweetener. Based on application, the global alternative sweeteners market is categorized into food, beverage, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on type, the high-intensity sweetener segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global alternative sweeteners market. With the increasing consumer preference, this segment is predicted to enhance the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. High-intensity sweeteners (HIS) are food additives used as a sugar substitute to give the flavor of sugar. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Europe alternative sweeteners market will foresee exponential growth due to advancement in technology and rising research & development activities. Moreover, people are recognizing the health benefits associated with sugar substitutes over regular sugar, in turn strengthening the industry demand.

Global Alternative Sweeteners Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Alternative Sweeteners Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Alternative Sweeteners Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Alternative Sweeteners Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Alternative Sweeteners Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Alternative Sweeteners Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Alternative Sweeteners Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Alternative Sweeteners Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Alternative Sweeteners Market make the report investor’s guide.

.

Scope of the Global Alternative Sweeteners Market

Global Alternative Sweeteners Market, by Type

• High Fructose Syrup

• High-Intensity Sweetener

• Low-Intensity Sweetener

Global Alternative Sweeteners Market, by Application

• Food

• Beverage

• Others

Global Alternative Sweeteners Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Alternative Sweeteners Market

• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland-Company

• Cargill Incorporated

• DuPont Nutrition & Health

• GLG Life Tech Corporation

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Naturex S.A.

• Tate & Lyle Plc

• PureCircle Limited

• Associated British Foods Plc

• Roquette Frères S.A.

• Macandrews & Forbes Incorporate

• JJD Enterprise

• Heartland

• Niutang Changhai Food Additives Co, Ltd.

• Sunwin Stevia International

• Monk Fruit Corporation

• Avestia Pharma

• Panchsheel Organics Limited

• A.B. Enterprise

• Akhil Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

• Herboveda

• Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd

• Hill Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Shandong Shengwang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Azúcares Prieto

• Hangzhou Focus Corporation

• Denk Ingredients

