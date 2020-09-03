Comprehensive Report on Smart Agriculture and Farming Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | AGCO Corporation, SST Development Group, Cropmetrics, Deere & Company, Precision Planting LLC

Smart Agriculture and Farming Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

“Smart Agriculture and Farming Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

AGCO Corporation, SST Development Group, Cropmetrics, Deere & Company, Precision Planting LLC, AG Leader Technology, Raven Industries, Trimble Inc, AG Junction, TOPCON Positioning systems

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

The key questions answered in this report:

What will be the Market Size and Growth Rate in the forecast year? What are the Key Factors driving Smart Agriculture and Farming Market? What are the Risks and Challenges in front of the market? Who are the Key Vendors in Smart Agriculture and Farming Market? What are the Trending Factors influencing the market shares? What are the Key Outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the Global Opportunities for Expanding the Smart Agriculture and Farming Market?

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Smart Agriculture and Farming market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Smart Agriculture and Farming market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Type:

Precision farming

Livestock monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Fish Farm monitoring

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Irrigation Management

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Water Quality Management

Crop Scouting

Fish Tracking & Fleet Navigation

Yield Monitoring

Others

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Smart Agriculture and Farming market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Smart Agriculture and Farming market.

Table of Contents:

Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Research Report 2020

Chapter 1 Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Smart Agriculture and Farming Market Forecast

