Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Enterprise Size, Verticals and Region

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Growing deployment of IP communication applications and services in enterprises owing to rapid and cost-effective deployment has led to the growth of enterprise media gateway market globally. The growing demand for SIP trunking and cloud-based services along with the increasing penetration of broadband and high-speed long-term evolution (LTE) technology are driving the adoption of enterprise media gateways. Data security poses a major challenge in the market owing to increasing incidents of identity theft in organizations, which leads to data loss and hinders the reputation of the company.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the enterprises media gateway market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during forecast period.

The digital segment to dominate the global enterprise media gateway market during forecast period owing to the digital media gateways convert media streams in the form of digital data telecommunications for supporting voice, video, and fax service area, among others, between different interfaces using changed technologies. In the increase, the need for flexible and effective solutions for an inclusive variety of control the protocols and demand for digital media, gateways are also increasing.

The large-sized enterprise’s segment is held to dominate XX% in share market 2018. The global existence of large enterprises has a helpful impact on the demand for media gateways. Additionally, the increasing implementation of integrated communications and media gateways by large organizations will also contribute to the growth of this market segment over the forecast period.

The telecommunications and IT segment is expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. The telecommunications services business is one of the fastest-growing industries in the business domain. Telecommunications services are presented by suppliers for the drive of distribution and receiving messages over electronic devices.

North America region is projected to lead the enterprise media gateway market during the forecast period owing to the strong demand from countries such as the US and Canada. The demand is driven by the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital-intensive projects, along with the convenience of technical expertise. Strong government support further aids the growth of the enterprise media gateway market, as the demand for these products will increase.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market, By Type

• Analog

• Digital

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market, By Enterprise Size

• Small-sized Enterprises

• Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large-sized Enterprises

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market, By Verticals

• Telecommunications and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Government Sector

• Banking and Insurance

• Others

Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Enterprise Media Gateway Market

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems

• Avaya

• Ribbon Communications

• Matrix Comsec

• Grandstream Networks

• AudioCodes Ltd.

• ZTE Corporation

• Dialogic Corporation

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

• ADTRAN

• Siemens AG

• Sangoma Technologies Corporation

