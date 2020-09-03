Global Enterprise Video Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Deployment Mode, by Application, by Vertical, and by Geography

Global Enterprise Video Market is expected to reach US$ 23.49 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Global enterprise video market is segmented by type, deployment mode, application, vertical, and region. Based on type, the enterprise video market is classified into video conferencing, webcasting, and video content management. On the basis of deployment mode, the enterprise video market is categorized into cloud, on-premises, and hybrid. In terms of application, the enterprise video market is segregated into knowledge sharing & collaboration, training & development, corporate communications, and marketing & client engagement. Based on vertical, the enterprise video market is segmented into media & entertainment, public sector & education, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, transportation & logistics, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The global enterprise video market is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of cloud technology and growing use of video as a tool to improve communication and collaboration through enterprises. The major factor propels the growth of the market is the overall rising shift and increasing healthcare IT spending towards telemedicine services. This is further supported by increased efforts by national governments for the betterment of their healthcare infrastructures. However, factors like slow internet connections and financial challenges are restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, complexities involved in the operation of these video conferencing equipment, low technology awareness and acceptance among the people is another factor contributing to the challenges of the market.

The webcasting segment is expected to be a major contributor to the market during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in the number of remote and mobile users, as well as new branch office locations of enterprises all over the globe, is spurring the need for hybrid video conferencing deployments. Thus, the demand for hybrid deployments is expected to grow rapidly at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The knowledge sharing & collaboration segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the enterprise video market. Knowledge sharing & collaboration video applications help enterprises stimulate creativity and engagement as well as innovation. By adopting enterprise video solutions, enterprises encourage their employees to exchange ideas, discuss projects, access data, and solve problems.

Global Enterprise Video Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6970

In terms of region, North America is the largest market for enterprise video market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the rising adoption of new technologies by SMEs and growing penetration of cloud technology and mobile devices.

Some of the key players in the global enterprise video market are Altus365, AT&T, Avaya, Aver Information, AVI-SPL Inc., Broadpeak, BT Conferencing, Cisco Systems, Epiphan, Hikvision, Huawei, Kaltura, Kontiki, Level 3 Communications, Librestream, NTT Communications, Polycom, Sonic Foundry, Tegrity, Telestream, Tremor Video, Vidtel., and Vidyo.

The Scope of the Global Enterprise Video Market

Global Enterprise Video Market by Type

• Video Conferencing

• Webcasting

• Video Content Management

Global Enterprise Video Market by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premises

• Hybrid

Global Enterprise Video Market by Application

• Knowledge Sharing & Collaboration

• Training & Development

• Corporate Communications

• Marketing & Client Engagement

Global Enterprise Video Market by Vertical

• Media & Entertainment

• Public Sector & Education

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Transportation & logistics

• Others

Global Enterprise Video Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Enterprise Video Market

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Avaya, Inc.

• Brightcove, Inc.

• Vidyo, Inc.

• Mediaplatform, Inc.

• Vbrick Systems, Inc.

• Polycom, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Ooyala, Inc.

• Kaltura Inc.

Global Enterprise Video Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/6970

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business