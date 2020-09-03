Global Enterprise Risk Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Institution, Risk Type and Region.

Global Enterprise Risk Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) promotes strategies that help institutions manage their risk holistically. ERM is not a separate risk discipline, it is the governance structure that offers the horizontal view of the risk disciplines & operational risks of an institution.

The report estimates the growth rate and the ERM market value based on market dynamics, development of inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on current industry news, opportunities, and trends. Such as, the enterprise risk management market is rapidly moving away from offering solutions to manage analog risks to those that manage digital risks. As the finance sector is being controlled by the labyrinth of strict regulations and rapidly changing consumer expectations, the digital functions of ERM will continues to acquire tomorrow’s financial conditions and updates.

The global ERM market has been analyzed and forecasted for various specific segments to reveal the hidden trends and help in the decision-making process. The forecasting and analysis of the market has been conducted based on many distinctive aspects that include components, institution, and risk type. Based on the institution, banks segment is expected XX% of the total revenue share of the enterprise risk management market globally. It is expected that this trend will keep on rising, even stronger during the forecast period.

Digital risk management software and services are being existing to the financial institutions and banks to enhance their sales figures.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the ERM market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America enterprise risk management market is expected to exhibit a remarkable growth because of dominant key players and high-tech companies in the region. In the APAC region, the market is anticipated to show a fast-paced growth owing to the flourishing IT and telecom sector in the region. The Europe market is likely to attain a sizable revenue over a certain span of time because of the firm technical base of the region.

Industry Update: in Sept 2019, WolfPAC, a leader in providing risk management services, and Maple Street, a prominent vendor management services provider, announced their partnership. The pact would work to increase WolfPAC’s ERM services. The report covers the recent development in the global market for enterprise risk management.

The upsurge in need for safeguarding companies is leading to intense competition among key players. The increase in competition among prominent players of the market can prove advantageous to the market. Additionally, the market can profit by deals, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements among market players.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Enterprise Risk Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Enterprise Risk Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Enterprise Risk Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Enterprise Risk Management Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Risk Management Market

Global Enterprise Risk Management Market, by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Enterprise Risk Management Market, Institution

• Banks

• Credit Unions

• Specialty Finance

• Thrifts

Global Enterprise Risk Management Market, by Risk type

• Hazard risk

• Financial risk

• Operational risk

• Strategic risks

Global Enterprise Risk Management Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Enterprise Risk Management Market

• LogicManager

• MetricStream

• Fidelity National Information Services

• Capgemini

• BWise

• Dell EMC

• Infosys Limited

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle

• SAP SE

