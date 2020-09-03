Global ERP Software Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Deployment Type, Organization Size, Business Function, Vertical, and Region.

Global ERP Software Market was valued US$ 36.50 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 80.60 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.98 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is business management software, which is designed to integrate data sources and processes of an entire organization. It gives an incorporated real-time view to organizations and enterprise for their core business processes like production, planning, manufacturing, inventory management, and development.

Global ERP Software Market, Dynamics:

The key to transform business strategy is a relentless focus on enterprise resource planning (erp) systems. It runs critical processes like financials, planning, HR, supply chain and logistics. The technology is continues to evolve at rapid rate. The consumers are increasingly demanding improved quality, speed of service and personalization. Many organizations are already transforming to meet the customer requirement and they are reinventing and reimagining the way at the core of their enterprise IT. The rapid expansion of small & medium enterprises in developing economies like China, India, and Brazil is expected to boost the demand for ERP software during the forecast period. However, the high cost and requirement of long time for implementation process are expected to limit the market growth in the region.

Global ERP Software Market, Segment Analysis:

Modern ERPs is leveraging both hybrid transactional/ analytical processing and in-memory computing to facilitate embedded reporting and complex analytics, with response times as close to real time. Some organizations are expected to prioritize by separating and migrating some modules or functions to the cloud first and others are continue to stay on-premise. Many organisations are expected to move a critical mass of their business applications to the cloud. In the forecast period, the ERP Software Market is expected to require the transformation assistive and conversational user experiences (including chatbots, automation and human– machine interaction).

Small &medium enterprises are expected to contribute more than 40% of the market share during the forecast period. The maximum share in the market is attributed to the factors like increased operational efficiency, reduced production cost, and on-time product delivery. In addition, rapid expansion of firms is requiring proper management of data bases that is expected to increase the ERP software demand. Furthermore, compliance of strict government regulations in various industries has facilitated utilization of ERP software, which helps to increase productivity and reduce complexity of operation.

Global ERP Software Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in the global ERP software market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region has the highest rate of adoption of innovative technologies like cloud, IoT, mobility, big data, analytics, and digital transformation. The presence of clouds ERP vendors, continuous developments in technology, and availability of proficient technical expertise are some of the prominent factors behind the regional growth of the market in North America.

Global ERP Software Market, Competitive Analysis:

IT service providers are expected need to transition from their legacy operating models and work as part of an ecosystem. Successful system integrators (SIs) are actively co-created and partner with global cloud ecosystems and deliver valuable managed services to customers. Companies are in under pressure to keep pace with the digital revolution with enterprise technologies, which are inflexible and increasingly obsolete. Global ERP software market is dominated by prominent key players like SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft. Many ERP vendors have a strong presence across the small to mid-sized enterprises market like Sage, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Dynamics, NetSuite, Epicor, UNIT4 Business Software, and Openbravo.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global ERP Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global ERP Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global ERP Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global ERP Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global ERP Software Market

Global ERP Software Market, By Deployment Module

• On-premise

• Cloud

• Hybrid

Global ERP Software Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small &Medium Enterprises

Global ERP Software Market, By Business Function

• Finance

• Human Resource (HR)

• Supply Chain

• Customer Management

• Inventory Management

• Manufacturing Module

• Others

Global ERP Software Market, By Industry Vertical

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail & Distribution

• Government & Utilities

• IT & Telecom

• Construction

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

Global ERP Software Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global ERP Software Market

• SAP

• Oracle

• Intuit Inc.

• FIS Global

• Fiserv

• Microsoft

• Cerner Corporation

• IQVIA

• Constellation Software Inc.

• Infor

• ACI Worldwide

• Active Network

• Athenahealth

• Avalara

• Capita Software

• CDK Global

• Cegid

• Acumatica

• Amadeus

• Aptean

• CGI Group Inc.

• Cision

• CompuGroup

• CoStar Group

• Cox Automotive

• CSG Systems International

• DATEV

• NCR Corporation

• NextGen Healthcare

• Nuance Communications

• OBIC Co. Ltd.

• RealPage

• Reynolds and Reynolds Company

• Roper Technologies

• SABRE Corp

• Sage

• Salesforc

