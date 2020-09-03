Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Post-pandemic Analysis 2020 Major Players: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum, Mohawk, Gerflor, and Others

The latest report on 2020-2029 Report on Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel gives a broad assessment of the global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market by categorizing it in terms applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis on competitive landscape and strategies that influenced the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries and market scenario.

Major Key Players of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Report:

Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX Corporation, LG Hausys, Congoleum, Mohawk, Gerflor, Forbo, Beaulieu, RiL, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Karndean, Parterre, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Definition

1.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market by Type

3.1.1 Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

3.1.2 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Use

4.1.2 Residential Use

4.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR by Region (2014-2029)

6.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Sales and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Players

7.1 Tarkett

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Tarkett

7.2 Armstrong

7.3 Mannington Mills

7.4 NOX Corporation

7.5 LG Hausys

7.6 Congoleum

7.7 Mohawk

7.8 Gerflor

7.9 Forbo

7.10 Beaulieu

7.11 RiL

7.12 Metroflor

7.13 Milliken

7.14 Polyflor

7.15 Karndean

7.16 Parterre

7.17 Snmo LVT

7.18 Hailide New Material

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

8.1 Industrial Chain of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

8.2 Upstream of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

Further in the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:

Supply Chain Analysis – Production of the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price and revenue analysis of various Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market key players is also covered.

– Production of the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price and revenue analysis of various Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market key players is also covered. Demand and Consumption Analysis – This part of the report thoroughly studiesdemand and consumption for the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between demand supply and consumption pattern throughout the globe. Import and export analysis are also given in this part.

– This part of the report thoroughly studiesdemand and consumption for the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between demand supply and consumption pattern throughout the globe. Import and export analysis are also given in this part. Key Strategic Developments – The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) market, comprising product portfolio, which details production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate on the basis of product diversification. Additionally, the report studies sales volume, market share and growth rate on the basis of applications/end users for each application. The product diversification also includes SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional product segmentation market.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

