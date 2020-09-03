Global Extended Reality (XR) Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027) by Solution, by Application, End-user Industry and by Region.

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market was valued at USD xx Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD xx Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Extended Reality (XR) Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Dynamics:

Immersive experiences are changing the way people connect with information, experiences, and each other. Through virtual and augmented reality, extended reality is the first technology to relocate people in time and space and it’s bringing about the end of distance. Extended reality is pushing companies to not only think differently about what is possible, but also to create new solutions that bypass distance based challenges. Various factors such as growing penetration of smartphones& mobile gaming, increase in adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education, retail and media & entertainment are mainly driving the global ER market over forecast period. Extended reality (XR) solution allows rich data to be easily accessible in a situational context, creating virtually unlimited opportunities in the market.

However, lack of effective user experience design and cyber security concerns and lack of technical expertise are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market is segmented by Solution, by application and by region. By Solution, Business Engagement held 58.98% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. As per our research, 27 percent of executives state it is very important for their organizations to be a pioneer in extended reality solutions. As today’s technical limitations are addressed, extended reality will only grow in capability and impact. To prepare for a world where the most powerful experiences might be virtual, businesses are focusing on tactical uses of XR.

By Application, Virtual reality is dominating the global XR market with xx% of market share over forecast period. VR visually takes the user out of their real-world environment and into a virtual environment, typically using a headset for viewing coupled with hand-held controllers to navigate the virtual space. Virtual reality is followed by augmented reality. AR overlays digital objects (information, graphics, and sounds) on the real world, allowing the user to experience the relationship between digital and physical worlds.

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among all of these North America held 42.34% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period due to rapid adoption of new technology by the masses and presence of major augmented & virtual reality companies such as Facebook, Google, HP Development Company and HTC Corporation.

North America is followed by APAC and Europe. United States has the highest aircraft fleet airports and presence of major aircrafts OEMs such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Pratt & Whitney globally, which is expected to create demand for integration of AR &VR technology. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Rise in adoption of technologically advanced solutions, increase in application areas among end-use industries, and surge in penetration of smartphones in the emerging economies such as China and India are driving the global ER market over forecast period.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators. Some of the key players covered in this report are Dell Technologies Inc., EON, Reality Inc., Facebook, Google, HP Development Company, HTC Corporation, Koninklijke and Philips. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

Recent development in Market

• Qualcomm has raised seed funding for mobile augmented reality start-up Blipper

• Google introduced AR and VR reality glasses.

• HP launched Aurasma 3.0 an AR reality platform that it acquired through autonomy.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Extended Reality (XR) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Extended Reality (XR) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Extended Reality (XR) Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Extended Reality (XR) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Extended Reality (XR) Market

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Segmentation by Solution

• Consumer Engagement

• Business Engagement

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Segmentation by Application

• Virtual Reality

• Augmented Reality

• Mixed Reality

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Segmentation by End-users

• Education

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Extended Reality (XR) Market Major Players

• Acer Inc.

• Augmedix

• Aurasma

• Blippar.com Limited

• Catchoom

• DAQR

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• EON

• Reality Inc.

• Facebook

• Google

• HP Development Company

• HTC Corporation

• Koninklijke

• Philips

• MAGIC LEAP, INC.

• Medical Realities

• Microsoft

• Niantic, Inc.

• Nintendo Co., Ltd.

• Samsung

• Accenture

