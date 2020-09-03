Global Amla Extracts Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Form, End-user and Region

Global Amla Extracts Market was value US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.Global Amla Extracts Market, by FormAmla extracts are highly effective in curing hair loss and enhancing texture, also ingredient too many beauty products. Amla extracts are derived from the Ayurveda plant kinds Emblica Officinalis that falls in the category of super fruit. Amla involves a significant amount of salt, carbohydrates, iron, phosphorus, calcium, amino acids and vitamins.

Increasing health consciousness along with rising consumption of antioxidants all over the world is estimated to expand the amla extract market over the forecast period. Other than, the increasing popularity of functional food and nutraceuticals is anticipated to spur the growth of amla extracts market during the forecast period. Amla extracts are highly effective in curing hair loss and enhancing texture, also ingredient too many beauty products.

Amla powder segment is leading the amla extract market globally. Amla powder is the purest form of Vitamin C and it enriches from within by making the blood vessels stronger and thicker. It also improves human immunity so that can fight infections easily. One of the best amla powder drivers is that it reduces the risk of heart disease by regulating the build-up of bad cholesterol.

Food and beverage segment is dominating the global amla extract market. Increasing usage in the different food and beverage application such as dietary supplements, cereals, jams, yoghurt, and as powder drink is expected to intensify the growth of amla extract market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region captured the maximum share in the revenue of amla extracts market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. India exports a major amount of amla extracts to countries like the U.S., Japan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Germany and the Netherlands, among others. Many herbal medicine manufacturing companies are formulating amla extracts to provide novel dietary supplements in herbal tea and powders forms. Europe is projected to contribute significantly over the forecast period.

Global amla extracts market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Some of the key players leading in the global amla extract market, Biomax, Taiyo international (SunAmla), Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, NutraGenesis and Archerchem

Scope of Global Amla Extracts Market

Global Amla Extracts Market, by Form

• Pulp

• Powder

Global Amla Extracts Market, by End-user

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal care and Cosmetics

• Food and Beverages

• Nutraceuticals

• Others

Global Amla Extracts Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Amla Extracts Market

• Biomax

• Taiyo international (SunAmla)

• Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd

• NutraGenesis

• Archerchem

• Ambe phytoextracts pvt.Ltd.

• Bhumi Amla

• jaison Pvt.

• Xcul amla oil

• herbeno herbel Pvt.Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Amla Extracts Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Amla Extracts Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Amla Extracts Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Amla Extracts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Amla Extracts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Amla Extracts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Amla Extracts Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Amla Extracts by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Amla Extracts Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Amla Extracts Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Amla Extracts Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

