Global Artificial Sweetener Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Type, Form, Applications and Region

Global Artificial Sweetener Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 5.2% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



Over the past few period, the artificial sweetener has generated wide-ranging interest among the worldwide population seeking to cut down on their calorie consumption significantly.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the artificial sweeteners market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market growth during 2019-2026. A trend of losing weight is also found in the region which reduces the usage of table sugar and boosts the artificial sweetener market. The improved economic conditions and the changing lifestyles have resulted in better demand for healthy food. The evolving dietary patterns such as low calorie and zero-calorie foods are rising the processed and packed food segment, resulting in the increased demand for artificial sweeteners.

Global artificial sweetener market is witnessing a considerable growth because of increasing awareness and growing health-conscious population, which are driving the demand for low calories sugar substitutes and sugar-free products. However, excessive usage of artificial calorie may give birth to various chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome as it can interrupt the ability to regulate blood sugar.

The report on global artificial sweeteners market studies segments such as type, form, application and region. The liquid form is expected to hold the major XX% share of the market. The liquid form is widely used for food products owing to its lighter and more pastel colouring for various product and are easy to mix.

North America is expected to dominate the market for artificial sweetener in the upcoming years. The U.S. food and drug administration has accepted the usage of acesulfame-k, neotame, cyclamate, and aspartame as per acceptable daily intake value. Though the costs of these products are high, consumers are willing to purchase these products.

The competitive landscape section in the artificial sweetener market provides a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other vital aspects about the major players having a stronghold in the artificial sweetener market globally. Tate & Lyle PLC, a key player in the global artificial sweetener market, agreed in 2017 to acquire a XX% stake in Sweet Green Fields, a prominent company offering premium quality sweetener solutions.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Artificial Sweetener Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Sweetener Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Artificial Sweetener Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Sweetener Market make the report investor’s guide.

Market Insight:

 The report provides forecast concerning the growth prospects of the market over the period between 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

 The study provides expansive details regarding the segment, particularly focusing on the product consumption with respect to every application sector.

 In 2018, saccharin held the largest market share because of it is most preferable artificial sweetener.

 North America followed by APAC dominates the artificial sweetener market that is forecasted to hold XX% of the market by 2026 with a growth rate of XX%.

Scope of the Global Artificial Sweetener Market

Global Artificial Sweetener Market, By Type

• Aspartame

• Acesulfame-K

• Monosodium

• Glutamate

• Saccharin

Global Artificial Sweetener Market, By Form

• Liquid

• Powder

• Solid

Global Artificial Sweetener Market, By Application

• Processed foods

• Food & Beverage

Key players operating in the Global Artificial Sweetener Market

• MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO., LTD.

• McNeil Nutritionals

• JK Sucralose

• Roquette

• Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.

• NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc.

• Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

• PureCircle

• Zydus Wellness Ltd.

• B&G Foods, Inc.

• Cumberland Packing Corp.

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Merisant Company (subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

• HYET Sweet.

• L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd.

• Garuda International, Inc.

• Celanese Corporation

• Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (CHL)

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

