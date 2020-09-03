Global Beta-glucan Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, Source, Application, and Region

Global Beta-Glucan Market was valued at US$ 435.69 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 702.1 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.05% during a forecast period.

Based on the type, the soluble segment is expected to drive the global beta-glucan market in the forecast period as growing living standards of consumers coupled with improved economic conditions across the globe. Based on the source, the cereal segment is estimated to propel the global beta-glucan market growth during the forecast period. In terms of application, the pharmaceuticals segment held the largest share in the global beta-glucan market in 2016 and also expected to continue dominance during the forecast period as increased usage of yeast beta-glucan as a nutraceutical ingredient to improve the immune system of a human. The food & beverages segment is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global beta-glucan market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increasing number of groceries, supermarkets, and retail stores offering the products, which are estimated to drive the global beta-glucan market in the forecast period. The global beta-glucan market is driven by the availability of mushroom in more than 30 varieties across the globe. Growing awareness regarding health and healthy lifestyle among consumers globally, which is boosting the global beta-glucan market growth in a positive way. The growth in popularity of new launched functional food products is projected to propel the global beta-glucan market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing technological advancements in beta-glucan extraction techniques and rapid urbanization coupled with growing disposable income, which is surging the global beta-glucan market growth. However, strict regulations regarding its applications are expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, Europe is projected to hold the largest share in the global beta-glucan market during the forecast period as rising demand for beta-glucan in this region. Germany and the U.K. are expected to boost the beta-glucan market in this region. North America is anticipated to generate the highest CAGR in the global beta-glucan market as consumer’s preference shift towards the nutritious & healthy food products in this region. Changing consumer lifestyle and growing expansion of pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries in emerging economies such as India and China, which are expected to lead the global beta-glucan market growth in a positive way.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Beta-glucan Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Beta-glucan Market.

Scope of the Report Beta-glucan Market

Global Beta-glucan Market, by Type

• Soluble

• Insoluble

Global Beta-glucan Market, by Source

• Cereal

• Seaweed

• Yeast

• Mushroom

Global Beta-glucan Market, by Application

• Food & beverages

• Personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Animal feed

• Others

Global Beta-glucan Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Beta-glucan Market

• Cargill, Incorporated.

• Kerry Group plc.

• Tate & Lyle

• Royal DSM

• Ohly

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Super Beta Glucan

• Garuda International

• Lesaffre Human Care

• AIT Ingredients

• AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

• Associated British Foods Plc.

• Bio Origin Foods.

