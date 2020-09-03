Global Biscuits Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product Type, Flavor Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Biscuits Market was valued at US$ 76.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 107.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.26% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Biscuits Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Biscuits Market.

Based on distribution channel, the online retail segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global biscuits market during the forecast period owing to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products. On the basis of flavor type, the plain biscuits segment is estimated to drive the global biscuits market in the forecast period. In terms of product type, the sweet biscuits segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global biscuits market during the forecast period owing to changing consumer preference towards the healthy biscuits. Based on the source, the wheat segment is likely to hold the largest share in the global biscuits market during the forecast period.

Increasing disposable income of consumers and changing living standards of the middle-class population across the globe, which is expected to boost the global biscuits market growth in a positive way. Changing consumer preferences towards the healthy snacks is booming the global biscuits market in the forecast period. Increasing demand for food and increasing young population around the globe is expected to surge the global biscuits market growth in the forecast period. Global biscuits market is driven by increasing preference towards the biscuits as snacks among consumers across the globe. Growing consumption of biscuits across the globe.

Global biscuits market growth is influenced by increasing innovation of product in form of new flavors, shapes, taste. Biscuits are available in various types, which is surging the market growth in a positive way. In addition, rising urbanization and increasing awareness about ingredients and health benefits among consumers, which is also estimated to boost the global biscuits market in the forecast period. However, the shortage of food ingredients and labor along coupled with a rise in the tax rate, which is estimated to restraint the market growth.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global biscuits market during the forecast period owing to rising middle-class population coupled with increasing disposable income in developing countries of this region such as India and China. In addition, rising demand for biscuits as an alternative for bread, and confectioneries in this region, which is surging the global biscuits market in a positive way. Europe is expected to generate the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. North America is also estimated to drive the global biscuits market growth in the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report Biscuits Market

Global Biscuits Market, by Product Type

• Sweet Biscuits

• Savory

• Crackers

• Filled/Coated

• Wafers

Global Biscuits Market, by Flavor Type

• Plain

• Chocolate

• Sour Cream

• Cheese

• Spiced

• Fruits and Nuts

Global Biscuits Market, by Source

• Wheat

• Oats

• Millets

Global Biscuits Market, by Distribution Channel

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• Specialty Store

• Online Retail

Global Biscuits Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Biscuits Market

• Campbell Soup Company

• Nestle SA

• Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

• The Kellogg Company

• National Biscuit Industries LTD SAOG

• Britannia Industries Limited

• Lotus Bakeries NV

• Mondelez International, Inc.

• ITC Limited

• Dali Food Group Co, Ltd.

• Brutons Biscuit Company

• The Hershey Company

• United Biscuits Company

• Kambly SA

• Walkers Shortbread Ltd.

• Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi A.S.

• Parle Products Private Limited

• Dr Gerard sp. z o.o.

• HUG AG

• Cornu AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biscuits Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biscuits Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biscuits Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biscuits Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biscuits Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biscuits Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biscuits Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biscuits by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biscuits Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biscuits Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biscuits Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

